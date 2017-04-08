Stewartville School Board searching for new superintendent

The Stewartville school board is on the hunt for a new superintendent since their current one is retiring at the end of the school year.

School board members spent Saturday morning interviewing four potential candidates.The goal was to narrow it down to two by the end of the day. However, they were so impressed that they narrowed it down to three.

The three moving forward are currently superintendents in other districts, and that kind of experience is exactly what the Stewartville school board is looking for.

"I think we're looking for excitement we're looking for someone that's going to bring a forward thinking, future driven, student driven position to our district," Rob Mathias, School Board Chairman, said. "We've had a wonderful, terrific superintendent for the past 17 years, and this is a big step for us."

The three people will have their final interview on Thursday the 13th. They'll be asked to present what their first 100 days would look like.