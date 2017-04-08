Alcohol involved in rollover crash near St. Charles - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Alcohol involved in rollover crash near St. Charles

NEAR ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) -

A 20-year-old man is in the hospital after his 2016 Jeep Wrangler rollover over near Saint Charles Saturday morning.

Zachary Voeltz of Lanesboro was heading west on highway 14 when his Jeep veered off the road. The Jeep went into a ditch and overturned. 

Voeltz was taken to Saint Mary's in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said alcohol was involved in the crash.

 

