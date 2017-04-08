Lanesboro Community bands together for woman battling cancer

Ewing's Sarcoma is a rare cancer that can destroy a person's bones - that's what happened to Stacy Mensink.

"Total femur and knee replacement," Mensink said. "So I'm still learning how to get back on my feet and walk."

But being surrounded by her family, friends, and so many people that care about her, definitely helps.

"I'm okay, it feels good to be here and see everybody," Mensink said. "All the support that I have here makes me feel very, very, very loved."

All of this to raise money for mounting medical costs, including her remaining four rounds of chemotherapy and 25 radiation treatments.

"We're here supporting her and bringing the community together to help support her in her challenges and show her support in the things that have yet to come," Cathy Mulhern, Stacy's cousin, said.

While she might need help walking, she's the one lifting everyone else up.

"Her amazing fight, how she's been fighting is amazing, her positive attitude, it's an inspiration," Jessi Schnebly, Stacy's first cousin, said. "Her strength and she's going to beat this, she's going to win."

The support came from all over, not just Lanesboro.

"The community grew today," Kelly Eide, Stacy's cousin-in-law, said. "Though too there are so many unfamiliar faces to the town of Lanesboro, it is very amazing that they take the day to come down and help us and we're glad to meet them."

They were all serving to make Saturday afternoon the highlight of Stacy's battle with cancer.

"Actually the biggest moment was just today when I walked in here and I saw this room full of stuff all just for people thinking of me," Mensink said.