Man hiding in Albert Lea home arrested in stabbing

Albert Lea police said officers arrested a man hiding in a home in the 400 block of Lynwood Drive early Saturday as a suspect in the stabbing of another man.

The victim was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Albert Lea by ambulance and later released after being treated.

Deputy Director of Police J.D. Carlson said Travis Anthony Larsen, 32, was found hiding inside the home and has been jailed at the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center on a preliminary charge of 2nd Degree Assault, a felony.

Carlson said police were dispatched to the home about 5:20 a.m. Saturday where they found both the victim and the suspect. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the investigation.