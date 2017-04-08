Man hiding in Albert Lea home arrested in stabbing - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Man hiding in Albert Lea home arrested in stabbing

Posted:
By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -

Albert Lea police said officers arrested a man hiding in a home in the 400 block of Lynwood Drive early Saturday as a suspect in the stabbing of another man.

The victim was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Albert Lea by ambulance and later released after being treated.

Deputy Director of Police J.D. Carlson said Travis Anthony Larsen, 32, was found hiding inside the home and has been jailed at the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center on a preliminary charge of 2nd Degree Assault, a felony.

Carlson said police were dispatched to the home about 5:20 a.m. Saturday where they found both the victim and the suspect.  The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the investigation.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bean bag tournament, other activities to benefit Lanesboro native with cancer

    Bean bag tournament, other activities to benefit Lanesboro native with cancer

    On September 27th of 2016, Stacy Mensink was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that grows in your bones or the soft tissue around your bones, such as the cartilage or the nerves. Her cancer is in her left femur, so she had surgery and a titanium tube was put in her leg. Surgery went well, however, shortly after, she developed an infection...and has been dealing with those repercussions ever since. Stacy works in the Mayo Medical Lab at Mayo Clinic, and hasn't be...

    More >>

    On September 27th of 2016, Stacy Mensink was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that grows in your bones or the soft tissue around your bones, such as the cartilage or the nerves. Her cancer is in her left femur, so she had surgery and a titanium tube was put in her leg. Surgery went well, however, shortly after, she developed an infection...and has been dealing with those repercussions ever since. Stacy works in the Mayo Medical Lab at Mayo Clinic, and hasn't be...

    More >>

  • Camper rolls over on I-90, lane closed for several hours

    Camper rolls over on I-90, lane closed for several hours

    MnDOTMnDOT

    Part of I-90 is reopened tonight after a camper flips over. The picture shows what the crash looked like Friday afternoon at the Dakota exit of I-90.

    More >>

    Part of I-90 is reopened tonight after a camper flips over. The picture shows what the crash looked like Friday afternoon at the Dakota exit of I-90.

    More >>

  • House passes bill to end health care exchange

    House passes bill to end health care exchange

    The House has approved a $14 billion social services bill that would end the state's health care exchange and send Minnesota residents to the federal marketplace instead.

    More >>

    The House has approved a $14 billion social services bill that would end the state's health care exchange and send Minnesota residents to the federal marketplace instead.

    More >>

  • St. Paul shooting suspect had child with victim

    St. Paul shooting suspect had child with victim

    Police say a deceased suspect in the shootings of four people at a St. Paul apartment building shared a child with one of the victims. Twenty-year-old Jeffrey Jemaile Taylor was found dead several hours after the early Friday shootings by officers canvassing the neighborhood.

    More >>

    Police say a deceased suspect in the shootings of four people at a St. Paul apartment building shared a child with one of the victims. Twenty-year-old Jeffrey Jemaile Taylor was found dead several hours after the early Friday shootings by officers canvassing the neighborhood.

    More >>

  • Drug search warrant in SE Rochester leads to arrest, drugs, weapons and cash

    Drug search warrant in SE Rochester leads to arrest, drugs, weapons and cash

    A search warrant leads to a drug bust and arrest in SE Rochester. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the violent crimes task force executed a warrant at 615 7th Avenue SE Thursday afternoon. Officers watching the residence saw 48-year-old Amir Sabackic leave the scene in his car. Officers stopped him on the 1,000 block of South Broadway. Deputies report finding 945 dollars in cash,  20 Oxycodone tablets, 10 Vyvanse tablets and marijuana in his vehi...

    More >>

    A search warrant leads to a drug bust and arrest in SE Rochester. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the violent crimes task force executed a warrant at 615 7th Avenue SE Thursday afternoon. Officers watching the residence saw 48-year-old Amir Sabackic leave the scene in his car. Officers stopped him on the 1,000 block of South Broadway. Deputies report finding 945 dollars in cash,  20 Oxycodone tablets, 10 Vyvanse tablets and marijuana in his vehi...

    More >>

  • An adrenaline junkie's dream at 21st annual Bull Riding Challenge

    An adrenaline junkie's dream at 21st annual Bull Riding Challenge

    8 seconds. That's how long these cowboys need to last on these bulls. Easier said than done. 

    More >>

    8 seconds. That's how long these cowboys need to last on these bulls. Easier said than done. 

    More >>

  • New law puts one year halt on permits to mow state-owned ditches along farmer's land

    New law puts one year halt on permits to mow state-owned ditches along farmer's land

    Gov. Dayton signs a bill into law that will put a one year halt on farmers having to get permits to mow state-owned ditches along their land. This new law will stop the state transportation department from requiring or issuing permits to mow and cut hay from state-owned ditches until April 2018.

    More >>

    Gov. Dayton signs a bill into law that will put a one year halt on farmers having to get permits to mow state-owned ditches along their land. This new law will stop the state transportation department from requiring or issuing permits to mow and cut hay from state-owned ditches until April 2018.

    More >>

  • Second Rochester shooting in two days; shootings may be related

    Second Rochester shooting in two days; shootings may be related

    Rochester police are investigating a second shooting this week.  Police responded to a call about gunshots around 9:45 Wednesday night at the Square on 31st Apartments on the 300 block of 31st Street NE. When the officers arrived on scene, two women said they had been smoking outside when they heard 2 or 3 gunshots. They quickly ran inside and saw a man running away. Police reporting finding two shell casings on the east side of the complex. The co...

    More >>

    Rochester police are investigating a second shooting this week.  Police responded to a call about gunshots around 9:45 Wednesday night at the Square on 31st Apartments on the 300 block of 31st Street NE. When the officers arrived on scene, two women said they had been smoking outside when they heard 2 or 3 gunshots. They quickly ran inside and saw a man running away. Police reporting finding two shell casings on the east side of the complex. The co...

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.