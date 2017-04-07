An adrenaline junkie's dream at 21st annual Bull Riding Challenge

8 seconds.

That's how long these cowboys need to last on these bulls.

Easier said than done.

"8 seconds feels like a lifetime some days," John Young, a rider from Orient, Iowa, said. "Some days it goes quick, some days it goes for a long time."

But they couldn't see themselves doing anything else.

"It's a very humbling experience, basically it's the best battle there ever was between man and beast," Levi Stepp, President of Bull Riders of America, said. "It's one on one, you versus God's creation."

But for many it's a way of life.

"Ever since we were little kids we're getting on sheep and calves and steers and then onto younger bulls," Young, said.

Growing up with around this sport, the riders become a family.

"So its the bond of all of us, I mean that's the fun part is it doesn't matter we all need each other at some point in this sport," Young said. "So that's the coolest part to me."

And you need a tight knit group in such a dangerous setting.

"Yeah there's a danger factor but that's also why you do it," Young said. "I mean that adrenaline rush you can't get doing anything else."

And it's not just the riders in danger.

Rodeo clowns' role is to entertain the crowd, and keep people safe with their barrels.

So watching from the sidelines can be a bit stressful.

"He's been unconscious, knocked unconscious a few times," Stacie Tarr, the wife of a rodeo clown, said. "But it's still kinda scary when you see him get banged around in there."

But at the end of the day, for these folks its a dream job.

"It's awesome. it's the best sport on dirt," Young said. "So I mean that's why and mostly that it pays my bills and this is how, instead of working a nine to 5, we get to work 8 seconds."

8 seconds of the Wild West, right here in Rochester.