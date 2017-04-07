St. Paul shooting suspect had child with victim

Police say a deceased suspect in the shootings of four people at a St. Paul apartment building shared a child with one of the victims.

Twenty-year-old Jeffrey Jemaile Taylor was found dead several hours after the early Friday shootings by officers canvassing the neighborhood.

The three people killed inside the apartment have been identified as 47-year-old Wade Gordon McIntosh and his two daughters, 17-year-old Olivia Felis McIntosh and 19-year-old Maria Alana McIntosh.

Police say Taylor shared a child with Maria McIntosh, the same toddler who police say was found in a shed with the other suspect Friday morning. Police have identified that suspect as Jeffrey A. Taylor, a half-brother of the deceased suspect. Charges may be filed Monday.

A fourth victim remains alive and in critical condition at Regions Hospital.