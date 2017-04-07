Camper rolls over on I-90, lane closed for several hours - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Camper rolls over on I-90, lane closed for several hours

Posted:
By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
Connect
MnDOT MnDOT
NEAR DAKOTA, Minn. (KTTC) -

Part of I-90 is reopened tonight after a camper flips over.

The picture shows what the crash looked like Friday afternoon at the Dakota exit of I-90. The crash caused the westbound lane to be closed for several hours.

There is no word yet if anybody was injured.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.