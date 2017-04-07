Bean bag tournament, other activities to benefit Lanesboro native with cancer

On September 27th of 2016, Stacy Mensink was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that grows in your bones or the soft tissue around your bones, such as the cartilage or the nerves.

Her cancer is in her left femur, so she had surgery and a titanium tube was put in her leg.

Surgery went well, however, shortly after, she developed an infection...and has been dealing with those repercussions ever since.

Stacy works in the Mayo Medical Lab at Mayo Clinic, and hasn't been able to work.

On Saturday, April 8th, the community of Lanesboro is going to hold a benefit to honor and support Stacy.

We met up with one of Stacy's co-workers on Friday and he told us how special Stacy is.

“"I go down to Lanesboro, I referee a lot. And I don't remember her from actual basketball, but she recognized me right away. And she's just a very, very nice young lady. And her family, I know, is standing behind her, 100 percent,” said Dick Gosse, who also donated Mississippi River Dinner tickets to the auction.

All proceeds from Saturday's event will aid in Stacy's medical costs and lost income.

Event Details:

Saturday, April 8th

Lanesboro Community Center

9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

→Single-elimination bean bag tournament starts at noon, $40 per team

→ Kids' beanbag tournament begins at 2 p.m.

Other activities throughout the day:

→ Lunch served with free-will donation all day long

→ Blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

→ Haircuts/Styles & Donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

→ Fire Truck Rides from 12 to 2 p.m.

→ Silent auction from12 to 5 p.m.

→ Live auction at 6 p.m.

→ DJ from 8 to 11 p.m.