New law puts one year halt on permits to mow state-owned ditches along farmer's land

By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -

Gov. Dayton signs a bill into law that will put a one year halt on farmers having to get permits to mow state-owned ditches along their land.

This new law will stop the state transportation department from requiring or issuing permits to mow and cut hay from state-owned ditches until April 2018.

The state-owned lands provide farmers with hay at no cost but environmentalists say mowing destroys vital habitat for pollinators and monarch butterflies.

