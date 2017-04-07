New law puts one year halt on permits to mow state-owned ditches along farmer's land

Gov. Dayton signs a bill into law that will put a one year halt on farmers having to get permits to mow state-owned ditches along their land.

This new law will stop the state transportation department from requiring or issuing permits to mow and cut hay from state-owned ditches until April 2018.

The state-owned lands provide farmers with hay at no cost but environmentalists say mowing destroys vital habitat for pollinators and monarch butterflies.