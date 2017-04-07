Dayton signals possible compromise on Real ID impasse

Gov. Dayton signs a bill into law that will put a one year halt on farmers having to get permits to mow state-owned ditches along their land. This new law will stop the state transportation department from requiring or issuing permits to mow and cut hay from state-owned ditches until April 2018.More >>
Gov. Dayton signs a bill into law that will put a one year halt on farmers having to get permits to mow state-owned ditches along their land. This new law will stop the state transportation department from requiring or issuing permits to mow and cut hay from state-owned ditches until April 2018.More >>
Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton has signaled a possible compromise on Real ID after saying he doesn't believe he can allow immigrants living in the country illegally to obtain driver's licenses without legislative approval.More >>
Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton has signaled a possible compromise on Real ID after saying he doesn't believe he can allow immigrants living in the country illegally to obtain driver's licenses without legislative approval.More >>
The House has approved a $14.3 billion social services bill that would end the state's health care exchange and send Minnesota residents to the federal marketplace instead.More >>
The House has approved a $14.3 billion social services bill that would end the state's health care exchange and send Minnesota residents to the federal marketplace instead.More >>
MnDOT is looking for volunteers to help with their "Adopt a Highway" program. The program is a public service project that helps reduce litter along the roadsides.More >>
MnDOT is looking for volunteers to help with their "Adopt a Highway" program. The program is a public service project that helps reduce litter along the roadsides.More >>
The Minnesota Wild are on a hot streak winning their third straight and fourth of the last five in a 4-3 victory Thursday in Colorado. The Wild play their final game on Saturday at 8 p.m. as they play the Arizona Coyotes. With a win the Wild would finish the season with the best record in franchise history.More >>
The Minnesota Wild are on a hot streak winning their third straight and fourth of the last five in a 4-3 victory Thursday in Colorado. The Wild play their final game on Saturday at 8 p.m. as they play the Arizona Coyotes. With a win the Wild would finish the season with the best record in franchise history.More >>
A 16,000 square foot addition is in the works for Mayo Clinic's Sports Medicine facility in the heart of Minneapolis.More >>
A 16,000 square foot addition is in the works for Mayo Clinic's Sports Medicine facility in the heart of Minneapolis.More >>
A search warrant leads to a drug bust and arrest in SE Rochester. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the violent crimes task force executed a warrant at 615 7th Avenue SE Thursday afternoon. Officers watching the residence saw 48-year-old Amir Sabackic leave the scene in his car. Officers stopped him on the 1,000 block of South Broadway. Deputies report finding 945 dollars in cash, 20 Oxycodone tablets, 10 Vyvanse tablets and marijuana in his vehi...More >>
A search warrant leads to a drug bust and arrest in SE Rochester. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the violent crimes task force executed a warrant at 615 7th Avenue SE Thursday afternoon. Officers watching the residence saw 48-year-old Amir Sabackic leave the scene in his car. Officers stopped him on the 1,000 block of South Broadway. Deputies report finding 945 dollars in cash, 20 Oxycodone tablets, 10 Vyvanse tablets and marijuana in his vehi...More >>
A new indoor gun range, the Heartland Gun Club, is in the works for southwest Rochester. At the meeting today, with gun club developers, there was a resounding dislike from neighbors surrounding the prospects of this gun club going in where intended.More >>
A new indoor gun range, the Heartland Gun Club, is in the works for southwest Rochester. At the meeting today, with gun club developers, there was a resounding dislike from neighbors surrounding the prospects of this gun club going in where intended.More >>
A sight, unfortunately, all too common. A distracted driver, multiple cars and fatalities. Luckily this is only a drill, but the feeling is much the same.More >>
A sight, unfortunately, all too common. A distracted driver, multiple cars and fatalities. Luckily this is only a drill, but the feeling is much the same.More >>
In response to the chemical strike in Syria that killed dozens of innocent people, the U.S. has launched an attack. According to U.S. officials, about 60 missiles were launched at a Syrian air base Thursday night.tack.More >>
In response to the chemical strike in Syria that killed dozens of innocent people, the U.S. has launched an attack. According to U.S. officials, about 60 missiles were launched at a Syrian air base Thursday night.tack.More >>
A search warrant leads to a drug bust and arrest in SE Rochester. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the violent crimes task force executed a warrant at 615 7th Avenue SE Thursday afternoon. Officers watching the residence saw 48-year-old Amir Sabackic leave the scene in his car. Officers stopped him on the 1,000 block of South Broadway. Deputies report finding 945 dollars in cash, 20 Oxycodone tablets, 10 Vyvanse tablets and marijuana in his vehi...More >>
A search warrant leads to a drug bust and arrest in SE Rochester. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the violent crimes task force executed a warrant at 615 7th Avenue SE Thursday afternoon. Officers watching the residence saw 48-year-old Amir Sabackic leave the scene in his car. Officers stopped him on the 1,000 block of South Broadway. Deputies report finding 945 dollars in cash, 20 Oxycodone tablets, 10 Vyvanse tablets and marijuana in his vehi...More >>
A new indoor gun range, the Heartland Gun Club, is in the works for southwest Rochester. At the meeting today, with gun club developers, there was a resounding dislike from neighbors surrounding the prospects of this gun club going in where intended.More >>
A new indoor gun range, the Heartland Gun Club, is in the works for southwest Rochester. At the meeting today, with gun club developers, there was a resounding dislike from neighbors surrounding the prospects of this gun club going in where intended.More >>
Rochester police are investigating a second shooting this week. Police responded to a call about gunshots around 9:45 Wednesday night at the Square on 31st Apartments on the 300 block of 31st Street NE. When the officers arrived on scene, two women said they had been smoking outside when they heard 2 or 3 gunshots. They quickly ran inside and saw a man running away. Police reporting finding two shell casings on the east side of the complex. The co...More >>
Rochester police are investigating a second shooting this week. Police responded to a call about gunshots around 9:45 Wednesday night at the Square on 31st Apartments on the 300 block of 31st Street NE. When the officers arrived on scene, two women said they had been smoking outside when they heard 2 or 3 gunshots. They quickly ran inside and saw a man running away. Police reporting finding two shell casings on the east side of the complex. The co...More >>
Another day, another phone scam causing headaches for people in our area. This time, the Filmore County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam that can get you in trouble by simply being polite.More >>
Another day, another phone scam causing headaches for people in our area. This time, the Filmore County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam that can get you in trouble by simply being polite.More >>
How would you use your God-given talents to give back to those in need? Mike Burkel, a former K-9 handler of the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office for 15 years, is arguably the Dr. Dolittle of southeastern Minnesota. Burkel uses his gift of communicating with dogs to give back to those who desperately need them. He owns Walk'N Your Dog, a Rochester business that trains, walks, and pet sits dogs. On Thursday he was training Frank, a 10-month-old German Shepherd.More >>
How would you use your God-given talents to give back to those in need? Mike Burkel, a former K-9 handler of the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office for 15 years, is arguably the Dr. Dolittle of southeastern Minnesota. Burkel uses his gift of communicating with dogs to give back to those who desperately need them. He owns Walk'N Your Dog, a Rochester business that trains, walks, and pet sits dogs. On Thursday he was training Frank, a 10-month-old German Shepherd.More >>
In response to the chemical strike in Syria that killed dozens of innocent people, the U.S. has launched an attack. According to U.S. officials, about 60 missiles were launched at a Syrian air base Thursday night.tack.More >>
In response to the chemical strike in Syria that killed dozens of innocent people, the U.S. has launched an attack. According to U.S. officials, about 60 missiles were launched at a Syrian air base Thursday night.tack.More >>
A sight, unfortunately, all too common. A distracted driver, multiple cars and fatalities. Luckily this is only a drill, but the feeling is much the same.More >>
A sight, unfortunately, all too common. A distracted driver, multiple cars and fatalities. Luckily this is only a drill, but the feeling is much the same.More >>
Law enforcement is taking action against a deadly behavior. For an extra week in April, authorities are cracking down on distracted driving.More >>
Law enforcement is taking action against a deadly behavior. For an extra week in April, authorities are cracking down on distracted driving.More >>