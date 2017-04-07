MnDOT asking for volunteers to help "Adopt a Highway" program - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

MnDOT asking for volunteers to help "Adopt a Highway" program

By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -

MnDOT is looking for volunteers to help with their "Adopt a Highway" program.

The program is a public service project that helps reduce litter along the roadsides. It’s been part of MnDOT’s maintenance operations for many years.

“Some groups have participated since 1990,” said Vicki Kessler, Adopt a Highway program coordinator for the Twin Cities Metro Area, which has about 500 sections of roadway maintained by volunteers.

Volunteers representing schools, businesses, faith-based organizations, families and individuals, clean up more than 10,000 miles of Minnesota roadways each year.

If you would like to volunteer yourself or an organization, you can do so by clicking here.

