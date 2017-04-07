Mayo Clinic Square expansion project to begin later this month

A 16,000 square foot addition is in the works for Mayo Clinic's Sports Medicine facility in the heart of Minneapolis.More >>
A search warrant leads to a drug bust and arrest in SE Rochester. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the violent crimes task force executed a warrant at 615 7th Avenue SE Thursday afternoon. Officers watching the residence saw 48-year-old Amir Sabackic leave the scene in his car. Officers stopped him on the 1,000 block of South Broadway. Deputies report finding 945 dollars in cash, 20 Oxycodone tablets, 10 Vyvanse tablets and marijuana in his vehi...More >>
A new indoor gun range, the Heartland Gun Club, is in the works for southwest Rochester. At the meeting today, with gun club developers, there was a resounding dislike from neighbors surrounding the prospects of this gun club going in where intended.More >>
A sight, unfortunately, all too common. A distracted driver, multiple cars and fatalities. Luckily this is only a drill, but the feeling is much the same.More >>
In response to the chemical strike in Syria that killed dozens of innocent people, the U.S. has launched an attack. According to U.S. officials, about 60 missiles were launched at a Syrian air base Thursday night.tack.More >>
How would you use your God-given talents to give back to those in need? Mike Burkel, a former K-9 handler of the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office for 15 years, is arguably the Dr. Dolittle of southeastern Minnesota. Burkel uses his gift of communicating with dogs to give back to those who desperately need them. He owns Walk'N Your Dog, a Rochester business that trains, walks, and pet sits dogs. On Thursday he was training Frank, a 10-month-old German Shepherd.More >>
Law enforcement is taking action against a deadly behavior. For an extra week in April, authorities are cracking down on distracted driving.More >>
The Minnesota Senate has voted to temporary delay the need for farmers to get permits to mow state-owned ditches along their land.More >>
Blue ribbons are flying from lampposts and buildings all over downtown Rochester to mark April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.More >>
The lawyer of a man involved in a violent home invasion in Rochester is seeking to have his client's sentence overturned. Bradford Colbert, who represents Antonyo White, presented an oral argument before judges of the Minnesota Court of Appeals Thursday morning.More >>
Rochester police are investigating a second shooting this week. Police responded to a call about gunshots around 9:45 Wednesday night at the Square on 31st Apartments on the 300 block of 31st Street NE. When the officers arrived on scene, two women said they had been smoking outside when they heard 2 or 3 gunshots. They quickly ran inside and saw a man running away. Police reporting finding two shell casings on the east side of the complex. The co...More >>
In response to the chemical strike in Syria that killed dozens of innocent people, the U.S. has launched an attack. According to U.S. officials, about 60 missiles were launched at a Syrian air base Thursday night.tack.More >>
Another day, another phone scam causing headaches for people in our area. This time, the Filmore County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam that can get you in trouble by simply being polite.More >>
How would you use your God-given talents to give back to those in need? Mike Burkel, a former K-9 handler of the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office for 15 years, is arguably the Dr. Dolittle of southeastern Minnesota. Burkel uses his gift of communicating with dogs to give back to those who desperately need them. He owns Walk'N Your Dog, a Rochester business that trains, walks, and pet sits dogs. On Thursday he was training Frank, a 10-month-old German Shepherd.More >>
Law enforcement is taking action against a deadly behavior. For an extra week in April, authorities are cracking down on distracted driving.More >>
A sight, unfortunately, all too common. A distracted driver, multiple cars and fatalities. Luckily this is only a drill, but the feeling is much the same.More >>
The lawyer of a man involved in a violent home invasion in Rochester is seeking to have his client's sentence overturned. Bradford Colbert, who represents Antonyo White, presented an oral argument before judges of the Minnesota Court of Appeals Thursday morning.More >>
