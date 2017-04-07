Mayo Clinic Square expansion project to begin later this month

A 16,000 square foot addition is in the works for Mayo Clinic's Sports Medicine facility in the heart of Minneapolis.

Mayo Clinic announced the expansion will grow the number of services they offer at this specialty campus, which first opened in 2014.

The project calls for additional space for orthopedic, primary care, and physical rehabilitation sports specialists, as well as the addition of an advanced X-ray system and fifteen new patient exam rooms.

Calling this a response to the growing need "for its expertise," the clinic also announced the expansion will also include additional sports medicine physician staff and a new sports medicine fellowship.

This comes as the complex on Hennepin Avenue changed ownership earlier this week.

LaSalle Investment Management announced it bought Mayo Clinic Square for reportedly 98-million dollars.

Construction for this expansion is expected to begin later this month.