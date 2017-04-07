Drug search warrant in SE Rochester leads to arrest, drugs, weap - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Drug search warrant in SE Rochester leads to arrest, drugs, weapons and cash

Posted:
NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A search warrant leads to a drug bust and arrest in SE Rochester.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the violent crimes task force executed a warrant at 615 7th Avenue SE Thursday afternoon. Officers watching the residence saw 48-year-old Amir Sabackic leave the scene in his car. Officers stopped him on the 1,000 block of South Broadway. Deputies report finding 945 dollars in cash,  20 Oxycodone tablets, 10 Vyvanse tablets and marijuana in his vehicle.

The sheriff's office reports the search warrant for the home uncovered 339 tablets or prescription controlled medications, 23 firearms (several were loaded and within reach of children), 17,500 dollars in cash and evidence of sales. The medications alone are worth about 10,000 dollars. Deputies say children between the ages of 3 and 13 live in the home.

Sabackic faces charges of 2nd degree controlled substance in a school zone (the home is near Riverside Elementary), 3rd degree controlled substance possession, possession of firearm by drug user, and child endangerment. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.