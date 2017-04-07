Drug search warrant in SE Rochester leads to arrest, drugs, weapons and cash

A search warrant leads to a drug bust and arrest in SE Rochester.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the violent crimes task force executed a warrant at 615 7th Avenue SE Thursday afternoon. Officers watching the residence saw 48-year-old Amir Sabackic leave the scene in his car. Officers stopped him on the 1,000 block of South Broadway. Deputies report finding 945 dollars in cash, 20 Oxycodone tablets, 10 Vyvanse tablets and marijuana in his vehicle.

The sheriff's office reports the search warrant for the home uncovered 339 tablets or prescription controlled medications, 23 firearms (several were loaded and within reach of children), 17,500 dollars in cash and evidence of sales. The medications alone are worth about 10,000 dollars. Deputies say children between the ages of 3 and 13 live in the home.

Sabackic faces charges of 2nd degree controlled substance in a school zone (the home is near Riverside Elementary), 3rd degree controlled substance possession, possession of firearm by drug user, and child endangerment.