Wild win third straight in 4-3 victory vs. Colorado; one win away from franchise record

The Minnesota Wild are on a hot streak winning their third straight and fourth of the last five in a 4-3 victory Thursday in Colorado. The Wild play their final game on Saturday at 8 p.m. as they play the Arizona Coyotes. With a win the Wild would finish the season with the best record in franchise history.More >>
A 16,000 square foot addition is in the works for Mayo Clinic's Sports Medicine facility in the heart of Minneapolis.More >>
A search warrant leads to a drug bust and arrest in SE Rochester. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the violent crimes task force executed a warrant at 615 7th Avenue SE Thursday afternoon. Officers watching the residence saw 48-year-old Amir Sabackic leave the scene in his car. Officers stopped him on the 1,000 block of South Broadway. Deputies report finding 945 dollars in cash, 20 Oxycodone tablets, 10 Vyvanse tablets and marijuana in his vehi...More >>
A new indoor gun range, the Heartland Gun Club, is in the works for southwest Rochester. At the meeting today, with gun club developers, there was a resounding dislike from neighbors surrounding the prospects of this gun club going in where intended.More >>
A sight, unfortunately, all too common. A distracted driver, multiple cars and fatalities. Luckily this is only a drill, but the feeling is much the same.More >>
In response to the chemical strike in Syria that killed dozens of innocent people, the U.S. has launched an attack. According to U.S. officials, about 60 missiles were launched at a Syrian air base Thursday night.tack.More >>
How would you use your God-given talents to give back to those in need? Mike Burkel, a former K-9 handler of the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office for 15 years, is arguably the Dr. Dolittle of southeastern Minnesota. Burkel uses his gift of communicating with dogs to give back to those who desperately need them. He owns Walk'N Your Dog, a Rochester business that trains, walks, and pet sits dogs. On Thursday he was training Frank, a 10-month-old German Shepherd.More >>
Law enforcement is taking action against a deadly behavior. For an extra week in April, authorities are cracking down on distracted driving.More >>
The Minnesota Senate has voted to temporary delay the need for farmers to get permits to mow state-owned ditches along their land.More >>
Blue ribbons are flying from lampposts and buildings all over downtown Rochester to mark April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.More >>
