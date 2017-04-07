Wild win third straight in 4-3 victory vs. Colorado; one win away from franchise record

DENVER, Colo. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Wild are on a hot streak winning their third straight and fourth of the last five in a 4-3 victory Thursday in Colorado.

The Wild jumped out to an early lead for the third game in a row scoring two goals in the first period.

Jason Zucker struck first with his 22nd goal of the season only ten seconds into the first period. The second goal was scored by Nate Prosser, his second of the season to give the Wild a 2-0 lead. Charlie Coyle got an assist on both goals.

The Wild lost the lead in the second period, when they gave up a goal to Tyson Jost at 5:44 into the period and then allowed a game-tying goal just before the 15 minute mark of the period as Francois Beauchemin tied the game at 2-2.

Then in the third period, thanks to Nino Niederreiter, the Wild got the lead back for good.

With just over 13 minutes to play, Niederreiter put in his 25th goal of the season, then with ten minutes left to play Niederreiter and Prosser assisted on Mikael Granlund's 26th goal of the season to give the Wild a 4-2 lead.

Granlund's goal proved to be the difference as Matt Nieto scored with just under six minutes remaining to make the score 4-3, but that would be it for the Avalanche.

The win gave the Wild their 48th of the year tied for the most in team history.

The Wild play their final game on Saturday at 8 p.m. as they play the Arizona Coyotes. With a win the Wild would finish the season with the best record in franchise history.