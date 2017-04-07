Twins start 3-0 for first time since 2007

What was once a strength for the Royals just a season ago now seems to be a major weakness, and one the Twins were able to exploit for a third straight game Thursday afternoon, in a 5-3 victory and a sweep over the visiting Kansas City Royals.

The Twins got the offense going early scoring two in the bottom of the second. Miguel Sano got things started with a single, then after a Jason Castro walk, Jorge Polanco singled to deep center to score Sano from second and advance Castro to third. Then Castro scored two pitches later when Eddie Rosario grounded into a force out to give the Twins that 2-0 lead.

The Royals were able to respond with two of their own in the top of the fifth. Salvador Perez led off the inning with a solo shot to left center to make the score 2-1 then Alcides Escobar drove in Paulo Orlando with a line drive to left to knot up the score at two.

The Twins however took the lead again in the bottom half of the inning thanks to a Max Kepler RBI double scoring Brian Dozier.

In the sixth, Twins starter Kyle Gibson gave up a lead-off home run to Mike Moustakas, his second of the series to tie the game. Following Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain singled on a ground ball back to Gibson, and that would be it for Gibson. On the day Gibson went five innings giving up three runs on five hits five strikeouts and two walks.

After a scoreless two innings from Craig Breslow, Ryan Pressly, and Taylor Rogers, the dreaded bottom of the seventh came with former top prospect Mike Minor on the mound.

In the seventh, the Twins the deciding runs once again.

Miguel Sano got things going once again, hitting a one-out single. Then catcher Jason Castro drove in Sano all the way from first with a double to the right-center field alley, then Castro scored on Jorge Polanco's double down the third base line to make the score 5-3.

In total, the Royals pitchers walked 23 batters over three games, while the bullpen allowed 14 runs in only eight innings over three games.

The Twins got another scoreless inning out of Matt Belisle in the eighth then Brandon Kintzler shut things down in the ninth for his first save of the season.

The Twins will be on the road Friday as they play the Chicago White Sox at the newly dubbed Guaranteed Rate Field with Phil Hughes on the mound against Derek Holland.