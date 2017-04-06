Southwest Rochester neighbors speaking out against proposed gun club

A new indoor gun range, the Heartland Gun Club, is in the works for southwest Rochester.

At the meeting today, with gun club developers, there was a resounding dislike from neighbors surrounding the prospects of this gun club going in where intended.

Neighbors' main concern?

It is too close to the houses, saying that it's around 500 feet away from the nearest house.

Other concerns range from the sound of gunfire that could be heard from the neighborhood, and ecological concerns.

They say that the gun club could displace an eagle that is currently living there and that there is a lead hazard from the bullets fired.

However the developers believe that, thanks to regulations that they follow, everything should be fine.

"Our business is very regulated with OSHA and ATF and so the boundaries that we have for running our business are much tighter than most other businesses have," Pat Egan, one of the developers, said. "So I think that that's the framework that we operate under and will continue to operate under at this location."

Egan says that he already runs a gun club in Chanhassen so he knows all it takes to make sure everything is up to snuff.

However the gun club is still in the early stages of seeking approval from the city so many aspects are still up in the air.