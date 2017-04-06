Kasson-Mantorville puts on mock car crash for students

A sight, unfortunately, all too common.

A distracted driver, multiple cars and fatalities.

Luckily this is only a drill, but the feeling is much the same.

"You just kind of get this emotion like, this is what really happens," Brooklyn Aarsvold, a K-M sophomore, said.

This drill was all to emphasize the importance of being a responsible driver, because not everything is in their hands on the roads

"It's definitely important for yourself, you know, if you're driving around," Aarsvold said. "But to realize that someone else's mistake or decision can affect your life, even when you're not doing anything wrong."

And all of the people in the cars were students, to really show that this could happen to those close to you

"Them seeing us in it makes it feel like its closer to home," Cassidy Dahanike, one of the mock fatalities, said.

The Kasson community arranges this mock crash once every three years, so the students don't become numb to the consequences but still understand what can go wrong.

At least among some students there is already an awareness to reduce the amount of distractions while driving.

"My friends are pretty good with that they leave their phones in the center console of their car and just leave it there until they're done driving," Dylan Yanke, another K-M sophomore, said.

Through the use of somewhat graphic examples, the hope is that the students never find themselves in that situation.