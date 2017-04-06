Dog whisperer of SE Minnesota turns ordinary dogs into superheroes

How would you use your God-given talents to give back to those in need?

Mike Burkel, a former K-9 handler of the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office for 15 years, is arguably the Dr. Dolittle of southeastern Minnesota.

Burkel uses his gift of communicating with dogs to give back to those who desperately need them.

He owns Walk'N Your Dog, a Rochester business that trains, walks, and pet sits dogs. On Thursday he was training Frank, a 10-month-old German Shepherd.

For some people it takes a lifetime to make a love connection, but for Burkel he's already made more than 40. "I think Frank will be my 42nd. If you count service dogs it's well over 200."

Burkel's been training service dogs since 2010 and has a particular way of naming male dogs.

"I try to name all my male dogs Frank, because it's easier for me to remember their names. If I keep switching the names then I don't remember what the dogs names are."

We met Frank number seven on Thursday morning.



Burkel puts the service dogs on a tight schedule. "I put him on a treadmill for an hour. I give him a half hour off to eat, and then we start working three to four hours on fundamentals."

All of that adds up to six hours of training per day, six days a week, for four months.



"People who know me say I communicate with dogs on a different level than most humans. It's a freaky thing I guess. My wife would say it's freaky."

Burkel shared a story of a time he was traveling with his wife to Wisconsin. They pulled into a Kwik Trip and noticed a man having a difficult time with a Siberian Husky. Burkel went up to the owner and said, "watch as this dog's behavior changes." He was able to make eye contact with the dog; the animal settled down instantly.

Burkel got into his profession for a number of reasons, but his top reason is arguably his brother. "He fell off the roof of his house when he was roofing it back in the early 90s and instantly severed his spine. He became a paraplegic like that over night."

During that time, Burkel was still working in law enforcement as a K-9 officer. His partner, a giant Schnauzer, was retiring but still had extended service life left in him. "I thought it would be a good fit to train my dog for my brother." He trained it to pull his brother's wheelchair and pick up items off the ground.

Another reason he got into his current profession was to help keep the cost of service dogs down. Burkel said they can range in price from $15,000 to $30,000. He and the breeder he gets the dogs from in Wisconsin try to keep the dogs priced between $8,000 and $10,000.

However, not every dog he trains will become a service dog. "I'll go through five or six dogs before I find the one that works." He also avoids training puppies.

He's currently finishing up technical work with Frank who he's had since November. Frank will probably stay with Burkel for another six months before moving to his new home in La Crosse where he'll assist a 14-year-old autistic teenager.



