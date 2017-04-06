Law enforcement to crack down on distracted driving

Law enforcement is taking action against a deadly behavior. For an extra week in April, authorities are cracking down on distracted driving.More >>
Law enforcement is taking action against a deadly behavior. For an extra week in April, authorities are cracking down on distracted driving.More >>
The Minnesota Senate has voted to temporary delay the need for farmers to get permits to mow state-owned ditches along their land.More >>
The Minnesota Senate has voted to temporary delay the need for farmers to get permits to mow state-owned ditches along their land.More >>
Blue ribbons are flying from lampposts and buildings all over downtown Rochester to mark April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.More >>
Blue ribbons are flying from lampposts and buildings all over downtown Rochester to mark April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.More >>
The lawyer of a man involved in a violent home invasion in Rochester is seeking to have his client's sentence overturned. Bradford Colbert, who represents Antonyo White, presented an oral argument before judges of the Minnesota Court of Appeals Thursday morning.More >>
The lawyer of a man involved in a violent home invasion in Rochester is seeking to have his client's sentence overturned. Bradford Colbert, who represents Antonyo White, presented an oral argument before judges of the Minnesota Court of Appeals Thursday morning.More >>
Another day, another phone scam causing headaches for people in our area. This time, the Filmore County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam that can get you in trouble by simply being polite.More >>
Another day, another phone scam causing headaches for people in our area. This time, the Filmore County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam that can get you in trouble by simply being polite.More >>
The oldest public school in Rochester, John Marshall High School, is fast approaching its 60th anniversary in 2018. It's named for the longest serving Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, although Marshall was dead long before the city of Rochester was founded.More >>
The oldest public school in Rochester, John Marshall High School, is fast approaching its 60th anniversary in 2018. It's named for the longest serving Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, although Marshall was dead long before the city of Rochester was founded.More >>
Music has always been a part of high school freshman's life.More >>
Music has always been a part of high school freshman's life.More >>
Wednesday was the Fifth Annual Mayor's Day of Recognition for Annual Service, and Rochester's very own Ardell Brede took part in the movement. What better way to celebrate a day for recognition of service than by doing a community service project? There is no better way, and that's just what Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede did Wednesday early evening at Community Food Response at Bethel Lutheran Church. Mayor Brede presented the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (or RSVP) with a pr...More >>
Wednesday was the Fifth Annual Mayor's Day of Recognition for Annual Service, and Rochester's very own Ardell Brede took part in the movement. What better way to celebrate a day for recognition of service than by doing a community service project? There is no better way, and that's just what Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede did Wednesday early evening at Community Food Response at Bethel Lutheran Church. Mayor Brede presented the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (or RSVP) with a pr...More >>
On Sarah and Jim Kieffer's wedding day in 2009, Jim promised Sarah in his vows that they would open a business together. Four months later, Sarah's Uniques and Jim's “MAN”tiques was a 4-item shop in St. Charles. And now, 8 years later, the store is in a league of it's own. One step inside of the Kieffer's antique shop, and you're instantly transported to a realm of wonder. "It's our love story,” said Sarah. Sarah's Uniques and Jim's “MAN”tiques ...More >>
On Sarah and Jim Kieffer's wedding day in 2009, Jim promised Sarah in his vows that they would open a business together. Four months later, Sarah's Uniques and Jim's “MAN”tiques was a 4-item shop in St. Charles. And now, 8 years later, the store is in a league of it's own. One step inside of the Kieffer's antique shop, and you're instantly transported to a realm of wonder. "It's our love story,” said Sarah. Sarah's Uniques and Jim's “MAN”tiques ...More >>
Two former IBM employees are making tractors that help farmers in developing countries. And local farmers got to see what those tractors can do. Horace Clemmons visited a farm near Rushford and another farm near St. Charles on Wednesday to demonstrate the Oggún -- a tractor he helped design.More >>
Two former IBM employees are making tractors that help farmers in developing countries. And local farmers got to see what those tractors can do. Horace Clemmons visited a farm near Rushford and another farm near St. Charles on Wednesday to demonstrate the Oggún -- a tractor he helped design.More >>
Rochester police are investigating a second shooting this week. Police responded to a call about gunshots around 9:45 Wednesday night at the Square on 31st Apartments on the 300 block of 31st Street NE. When the officers arrived on scene, two women said they had been smoking outside when they heard 2 or 3 gunshots. They quickly ran inside and saw a man running away. Police reporting finding two shell casings on the east side of the complex. The co...More >>
Rochester police are investigating a second shooting this week. Police responded to a call about gunshots around 9:45 Wednesday night at the Square on 31st Apartments on the 300 block of 31st Street NE. When the officers arrived on scene, two women said they had been smoking outside when they heard 2 or 3 gunshots. They quickly ran inside and saw a man running away. Police reporting finding two shell casings on the east side of the complex. The co...More >>
Another day, another phone scam causing headaches for people in our area. This time, the Filmore County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam that can get you in trouble by simply being polite.More >>
Another day, another phone scam causing headaches for people in our area. This time, the Filmore County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam that can get you in trouble by simply being polite.More >>
On Sarah and Jim Kieffer's wedding day in 2009, Jim promised Sarah in his vows that they would open a business together. Four months later, Sarah's Uniques and Jim's “MAN”tiques was a 4-item shop in St. Charles. And now, 8 years later, the store is in a league of it's own. One step inside of the Kieffer's antique shop, and you're instantly transported to a realm of wonder. "It's our love story,” said Sarah. Sarah's Uniques and Jim's “MAN”tiques ...More >>
On Sarah and Jim Kieffer's wedding day in 2009, Jim promised Sarah in his vows that they would open a business together. Four months later, Sarah's Uniques and Jim's “MAN”tiques was a 4-item shop in St. Charles. And now, 8 years later, the store is in a league of it's own. One step inside of the Kieffer's antique shop, and you're instantly transported to a realm of wonder. "It's our love story,” said Sarah. Sarah's Uniques and Jim's “MAN”tiques ...More >>
The oldest public school in Rochester, John Marshall High School, is fast approaching its 60th anniversary in 2018. It's named for the longest serving Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, although Marshall was dead long before the city of Rochester was founded.More >>
The oldest public school in Rochester, John Marshall High School, is fast approaching its 60th anniversary in 2018. It's named for the longest serving Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, although Marshall was dead long before the city of Rochester was founded.More >>
The lawyer of a man involved in a violent home invasion in Rochester is seeking to have his client's sentence overturned. Bradford Colbert, who represents Antonyo White, presented an oral argument before judges of the Minnesota Court of Appeals Thursday morning.More >>
The lawyer of a man involved in a violent home invasion in Rochester is seeking to have his client's sentence overturned. Bradford Colbert, who represents Antonyo White, presented an oral argument before judges of the Minnesota Court of Appeals Thursday morning.More >>
Two former IBM employees are making tractors that help farmers in developing countries. And local farmers got to see what those tractors can do. Horace Clemmons visited a farm near Rushford and another farm near St. Charles on Wednesday to demonstrate the Oggún -- a tractor he helped design.More >>
Two former IBM employees are making tractors that help farmers in developing countries. And local farmers got to see what those tractors can do. Horace Clemmons visited a farm near Rushford and another farm near St. Charles on Wednesday to demonstrate the Oggún -- a tractor he helped design.More >>
Calling her "affectionate" and "playful," an Olmsted County family is sharing fond memories of a beloved dog that was shot and killed over the weekend. Susan Powers said her two adult white German shepherds, 3-year-old Katy and her mother, Dakota, wandered from their home on Greenbriar Road Southwest just outside Rochester Sunday evening.More >>
Calling her "affectionate" and "playful," an Olmsted County family is sharing fond memories of a beloved dog that was shot and killed over the weekend. Susan Powers said her two adult white German shepherds, 3-year-old Katy and her mother, Dakota, wandered from their home on Greenbriar Road Southwest just outside Rochester Sunday evening.More >>