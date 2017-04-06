Law enforcement to crack down on distracted driving

Law enforcement is taking action against a deadly behavior. For an extra week in April, authorities are cracking down on distracted driving.

Extra enforcement across the state of Minnesota will begin on April 10th and will run until the 23rd.

The enforcement period was extended by one week in order for authorities to specifically focus on this behavior.

Texting and driving citations have climbed in recent years to a total of nearly 6,000 citations in 2016. The citation numbers are as follow:

2012 - 1,707

2013 - 2,177

2014 - 3,498

2015 - 4,115

2016 - 5,988

Minnesota Department of Public Safety says in 2015, distracted driving contributed to 7,666 injuries and 74 deaths.

In Minnesota, it is illegal for drivers to read, compose or send texts and emails, and access the web while the vehicle is in motion or a part of traffic. This includes sitting at a stoplight or stop sign or stopped in traffic. It also is illegal for drivers with a permit or provisional driver’s license to use a cell phone while driving, except for emergencies to call 911.

Under Minnesota law, drivers face a $50 fine, plus court fees, for a first offense. They’ll pay an additional $225 fine (for a total of $275), plus court fees, for second and subsequent violations of the texting-while-driving law.