Court of Appeals judges hear case involving Rochester home invasion

The lawyer of a man involved in a violent home invasion in Rochester is seeking to have his client's sentence overturned.

Bradford Colbert, who represents Antonyo White, presented an oral argument before judges of the Minnesota Court of Appeals Thursday morning.

White was one of four people arrested in 2015 for a home invasion and shooting in northwest Rochester. Investigators said the home had a marijuana grow operation in the basement.

Last year, White was sentenced to almost eight years behind bars after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting aggravated robbery.

But during Thursday morning's hearing, Colbert argued that the court abused discretion. Colbert said because the sentencing judge was not the same judge who accepted the guilty plea, the judge should have read the transcript of the plea before handing down the sentence.

But the judges from the Court of Appeals responded that the sentencing judge likely had all the information that was needed from the complaint and pre-sentence investigation.

Nevertheless, they are now considering the lawyer's argument.