Second Rochester shooting in two days; shootings may be related

Rochester police are investigating a second shooting this week.

Police responded to a call about gunshots around 9:45 Wednesday night at the Square on 31st Apartments on the 300 block of 31st Street NE. When the officers arrived on scene, two women said they had been smoking outside when they heard 2 or 3 gunshots. They quickly ran inside and saw a man running away.

Police reporting finding two shell casings on the east side of the complex. The complex has video surveillance footage. Investigators say they were able to identify the victim in the footage and interviewed him. The victim says he was outside smoking with a friend when he was approached by 2 or 3 men he didn't know. He ran away when he saw the gun and shots were fired. It turns out he is the brother to Monday's shooting victim in Northwest Rochester.

The victim says he didn't report the shooting because there were warrants out for his arrest. He told police he doesn't know why he or his brother were shot at.

Police say the two shootings appear to be connected.

The shooting victim was arrested on the outstanding warrant.

