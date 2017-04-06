Just say no: Filmore Co. Sheriff warns of phone scammers that w - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Just say no: Filmore Co. Sheriff warns of phone scammers that want a "yes"

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -

Another day, another phone scam causing headaches for people in our area. 

This time, the Filmore County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam that can get you in trouble by simply being polite. 

Filmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase wants to spread the word about the "Can you hear me" scam.

The goal is to get unsuspecting people to speak into the phone, which can trigger other robocallers to target your number. 

While that is just annoying, this scam does have a sinister side as well.

In some cases,  the sheriff says this "yes" can be recorded and used to authorize charges to a credit card or bank account. 

Authorities recommend you check the number very closely before answering. 

These scammers are known to use local numbers, so it can be confusing. 

Also, simply hang up if the voice on the other end sounds odd or suspicious. 

As the sheriff puts it, no need to use that "Minnesota Nice" in this setting. 

And finally, keep a careful eye on telephone bills and financial statements. 

Those worried about a scam call should report the caller to the Federal Trade Commission. 

