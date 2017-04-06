Throwback Thursday: John Marshall rises from the ground

The oldest public school in Rochester, John Marshall High School, is fast approaching its 60th anniversary in 2018.

It's named for the longest serving Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, although Marshall was dead long before the city of Rochester was founded.

In need of a larger building to accommodate Rochester's growing student population, the city set out in the early 1950s to find a new site.

They finally settled on its current location in northwest Rochester and began construction in the mid-1950s.

In this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County, the school is in its early stages of construction in the spring of 1955.

In the background, against a backdrop of a clear, spring day, one can see the Downtown Rochester Skyline.