Twins start season 2-0 for first time since 2007

After ending an Opening Day losing streak that started in 2009, the Twins did something they hadn't done since 2007, start a season 2-0.

Backed by a six-run seventh once again, the Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 9-1 to keep their perfect start going.

Hector Santiago had a solid first start giving up one run over five innings. Santiago is in his first full season as a Twin since coming to Minnesota from Los Angeles at the trade deadline last season,

The offense got things going early scoring three runs in the 3rd inning off of Ian Kennedy. Eduardo Escobar singled up the middle to score Miguel Sano making it 1-0. Following Escobar, Eddie Rosario singled in Jason Castro, and then Escobar scored on a force out to give the Twins a 3-0 lead.

In the top of the 4th, the Royals scored their lone run of the game on Paulo Orlando's RBI single to left making it a 3-1 game.

The score remained at 3-1 until that big seventh inning when Miguel Sano had a three-run triple to right.

Then Escobar, who had the RBI single in the third, came up huge with a big fly, hitting a three-run home run to to left center and giving the Twins a 9-1 lead.

After Santiago left in the fifth, the Twins pen held the Royals hitless the rest of the way, striking out five and walking one.

Escobar was 2-4 at the plate with four RBI's, and he sparkled with an early season web gem in the 9th inning, ranging into shallow left field, and in Derek Jeter fashion, made a leaping twisting throw to nail Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer at first base.

The Twins and Royals play the final game of their three-game set Wednesday at 12:10 with Kyle Gibson facing off against new Royal Jason Hammel.