Young musician and band prepare for Strings, Winds & Brass MSC Showcase

Music has always been a part of high school freshman's life.More >>
Wednesday was the Fifth Annual Mayor's Day of Recognition for Annual Service, and Rochester's very own Ardell Brede took part in the movement. What better way to celebrate a day for recognition of service than by doing a community service project? There is no better way, and that's just what Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede did Wednesday early evening at Community Food Response at Bethel Lutheran Church. Mayor Brede presented the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (or RSVP) with a pr...More >>
On Sarah and Jim Kieffer's wedding day in 2009, Jim promised Sarah in his vows that they would open a business together. Four months later, Sarah's Uniques and Jim's “MAN”tiques was a 4-item shop in St. Charles. And now, 8 years later, the store is in a league of it's own. One step inside of the Kieffer's antique shop, and you're instantly transported to a realm of wonder. "It's our love story,” said Sarah. Sarah's Uniques and Jim's “MAN”tiques ...More >>
Fighting child abuse, one blue ribbon at a time. Today, there was a Special Prevention Ceremony at the Government Center in Rochester.More >>
Two former IBM employees are making tractors that help farmers in developing countries. And local farmers got to see what those tractors can do. Horace Clemmons visited a farm near Rushford and another farm near St. Charles on Wednesday to demonstrate the Oggún -- a tractor he helped design.More >>
In the opening statements the Prosecutor said David Easter can't say that he shot Spencer Brown at a Minnesota State Park in self defense - because Brown was unarmed and actively texting people before he was shot. One text was to a woman in Rochester that he met online. The last text Brown sent her was "I don't even know but I'm happier than I've ever been in a long time."More >>
After more than four decades on the job, the longest-serving county administrator in the state says he's retiring. Richard Devlin has been the Olmsted County administrator since 1973.More >>
Gander Mountain Company continues to put up a fight, following its bankruptcy filing. The company announced, it's filed what's called a stalking horse bid by a joint venture of Gordon Brothers and Hilco Merchant Resources to purchase substantially all of its assets.More >>
Tornado sirens sound this morning in Rochester. The reason, Wednesday was the first day of the summer testing schedule for emergency sirens in the area.More >>
A volunteer accused of sexually abusing a teenage altar boy at a St. Cloud church has pleaded guilty. 55-year-old Douglas Kleinsmith, of Sartell, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of felony criminal sexual conduct and avoided trial.More >>
Calling her "affectionate" and "playful," an Olmsted County family is sharing fond memories of a beloved dog that was shot and killed over the weekend. Susan Powers said her two adult white German shepherds, 3-year-old Katy and her mother, Dakota, wandered from their home on Greenbriar Road Southwest just outside Rochester Sunday evening.More >>
Rochester police are investigating a shooting that appears to have targeted a 36-year-old man from Minneapolis. Police say when the victim drove into a culdesac on the 2700 block of 56th Street NW around 9:45 Monday night, someone started shooting at him.Police say 16 rounds hit the victim's Tahoe, a nearby car and an apartment building.More >>
Employees and customers at two Rochester businesses got a scare Friday night when a man threatened their lives and fought with police trying to arrest him. Police were able to arrest Mabor Mabor, 20, after wrestling him to the ground. Mabor told police he had taken LSD, mushrooms, methamphetamines and consumed alcohol.More >>
Several food trucks were open for business Tuesday serving up a variety of foods. The intersection of 2nd Ave. and 4th St. SW was where people could try some international flavors at the Back Alley Kitchen, with their Bosnian and Austrian foods -- all made from scratch.More >>
A second opinion may be the answer to better care, according to a new Mayo Clinic report.More >>
A volunteer accused of sexually abusing a teenage altar boy at a St. Cloud church has pleaded guilty. 55-year-old Douglas Kleinsmith, of Sartell, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of felony criminal sexual conduct and avoided trial.More >>
Opening statements GET UNDERWAY TODAY for the murder trial involving a Mower County man accused of fatally shooting another man at a Minnesota State Park over the summer.More >>
With roughly 27,000 acres, the Whitewater Management Area is the 8th largest in the state, providing wildlife recreation for all to enjoy. And with an outdated management plan, the public got the chance on Tuesday to learn about some updates to help preserve the beauty, while providing feedback to those behind the plans. The Department of Natural Resources has a mission to conserve and manage the state's natural resources and provide outdoor recreation. And with a growing populatio...More >>
