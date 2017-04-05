Young musician and band prepare for Strings, Winds & Brass MSC Showcase

Young musician and band prepare for Strings, Winds & Brass MSC S - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) -

Music has always been a part of high school freshman's life.

"I've been singing ever since I was little,"Jenna Jablonski, the singer, said. "I have videos of me when I was five years old singing, it's just always been fun."

That's why joining this band was an obvious choice, even though it wasn't the 9th grader's idea.

"I came home from school one day and she was like 'hey Jenna, want to be in a band with me?'," Jablonski said.

Her friend Keiko Tsuda is a student from japan, studying instrument repair at Minnesota State College Southeast, living with the Jablonskis while she's staying in the States. 

"My teacher mentioned that we're going to have this big show in April," Tsuda, a saxophonist, said. "Then I just wanted to form a group and then I found out about Jenna who is a great singer. So I thought we should perform together."

So for this one time only, with other instrument repair students, they form the group Blue Wing.

All together? It just works. 

"I've played music with a lot of different people in a lot of different groups and you can definitely tell when it clicks or when it doesn't," Jeff Dorman, the drummer, said. "This is definitely one of those times where everything kinda comes together really nicely."

More than just performing, it's all about bettering each other.

"We can learn from each other and we can inspire each other and make good music," Tsuda said.

They hope the crowd feels the same way. 

"I like it when people hear it and feel happy," Jablonski said.

