Mayor Brede takes part in Mayor's Day of Recognition for Service

By Alanna Martella, Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Wednesday was the Fifth Annual Mayor's Day of Recognition for Annual Service, and Rochester's very own Ardell Brede took part in the movement.

What better way to celebrate a day for recognition of service than by doing a community service project?

There is no better way, and that's just what Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede did Wednesday early evening at Community Food Response at Bethel Lutheran Church.

Mayor Brede presented the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (or RSVP) with a proclamation, recognizing the group's service and efforts in giving back to the community.

About 200 RSVP volunteers serve the Rochester area, tackling issues such as adult literacy, affordable housing, and hunger.

Hunger is the issue being fought at Community Food Response, which serves roughly 225 people every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

"To make use of food that normally would've gone in the dumpster and the folks that are needing of that and I just think it's special for myself to come and do it and remind people that not everybody has a full meal three times a day and so here they can come and get that and do, it's uh, it's special," said Brede.

About 1600 mayors across the country took part in Wednesday's Mayor's Day of Recognition of National Service.

Mayor Brede said he's in awe of what the Community Food Response volunteers do on a weekly basis.

And, it's growing so quickly that a second location is expected to open in the next couple of months to serve the northern part of Rochester. 

