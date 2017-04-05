Sarah's Uniques and Jim's "MAN"tiques: A collector's paradise in the heart of St. Charles

On Sarah and Jim Kieffer's wedding day in 2009, Jim promised Sarah in his vows that they would open a business together.

Four months later, Sarah's Uniques and Jim's “MAN”tiques was a 4-item shop in St. Charles.

And now, 8 years later, the store is in a league of it's own.

One step inside of the Kieffer's antique shop, and you're instantly transported to a realm of wonder.

"It's our love story,” said Sarah.

Sarah's Uniques and Jim's “MAN”tiques is nothing short of a collector's paradise.

"This is a big farming community, and a lot of people are into the old feed and seed items and farm items, farm collectible,” explained Sarah, as she showed us the farm section.

Add in some fancy glass ware, vintage children's toys, and stuff (think taxidermy, pocket knifes, camper's cooking items) for those outdoorsy folk.

"We get a lot of campers that'll come through, heading down to Whitewater and they're looking for just a pan to cook on and stuff, and I can say 'Well I can help you on that',” said Jim.

Maybe part of the store's allure has to do with the friendly nature of the Kieffer's, themselves.

"And then of course I've gotta ask them what they're having for supper," added Jim.

Sarah especially loves old cabinets, old hoosiers, and staying up with current trends (in antique form).

"It seems like a lot of women in the kitchen are going back to 50s, 60s, and even the 40s looks," she said.

The duo goes on what they call "picks" at various locations to buy their goods to sell in their store.

"The gold bond stamp sign actually came from an Old Red Owl store in Fountain City," said Sarah.

Jim told us he thinks the most unique item he's ever sold is a great big stuffed bear, the eighth-largest bear in the state of Minnesota, to be exact.

A photographer from New York actually bought the bear to photograph a four-year old on its back.

Sarah recalled an old dresser they were sold that they were taking out to the trash (they didn't really like it) and it actually fell over, revealing a hidden drawer full of beautiful jewelry!

And then, there's Jim's baby.

"I got a really large nice collection of different types of signs, gas pumps, I try getting most of my signs in real good condition,” said Jim.

Boasting one of the largest collections of gas goods in Southeastern Minnesota, Jim refurbishes everything, himself.

"Sometimes you have to order parts that are missing, but we try to keep them as original as possible," he explained.

It's not hard to spend hours in the Kieffer's business.

"This is what we love to do together. This is where we put our heart and soul,” said Sarah.

A unique store, built with a foundation of love.

No matter your interests, the store has something for you.

It's open year-round, right in the heart of St. Charles.

Just be prepared to spend a whole lot of time sifting through the goods, and sparking up some great conversation with Sarah and Jim.