Blue ribbons put up to raise child abuse awareness

Fighting child abuse, one blue ribbon at a time.

Today, there was a Special Prevention Ceremony at the Government Center in Rochester.

April marks the beginning of Child Abuse Prevention Month and with the stroke of a pen, Mayor Ardell Brede made it official Wednesday morning. He also met with students from Rochester off campus, now known as Rosa Parks High School, who have dealt with hardships.

Rosa Parks students and families first of Minnesota have been sharing the message with residents for about 15 years, putting up blue ribbons throughout the Government Center.

Rosa Parks officials say their students have a special connection to this month since most of them have dealt with some kind of abuse.