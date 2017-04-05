Former IBM employees making tractors that help farmers in developing countries

Two former IBM employees are making tractors that help farmers in developing countries. And local farmers got to see what those tractors can do.

Horace Clemmons visited a farm near Rushford and another farm near St. Charles on Wednesday to demonstrate the Oggún -- a tractor he helped design.

Clemmons was working at IBM 40 years ago, and it was there where he met fellow IBM employee Saul Berenthal. Together, they founded a company that makes small, affordable and easy-to-maintain tractors. The tractors are already being sold or rented to farmers in Ethiopia, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Australia.

"I feel grateful to have the opportunity to apply the knowledge that I've learned over being 73 years old, and try to look at helping countries that are where we were 50, 60 years ago, and try to take that practical knowledge that I have and say, 'I know where you started and I know where you're gonna go. Let me help you get there'," said Clemmons.

Clemmons said his next goal is to build the first U.S. plant in Cuba since 1959 -- to not only manufacture tractors that would be affordable for the locals, but create jobs there as well. The idea came about because Berenthal was born in Cuba and had always wanted to help his home country.

However, Clemmons cannot build the plant in Cuba until the embargo against the island nation is lifted.