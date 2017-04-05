Olmsted County administrator announces retirement

After more than four decades on the job, the longest-serving county administrator in the state says he's retiring.

Richard Devlin has been the Olmsted County administrator since 1973. But during the county board meeting Tuesday, he announced his last day will be Oct. 31.

Devlin said one of the most memorable highlights during his tenure was when the county bought the state hospital for $1, then sold some of the buildings for $14 million.

Devlin said what he'll miss the most once he retires are the people he has worked with.

"When I meet with them, I feel kind of old. I'm the oldest one there," Devlin said about working with other county administrators. "But you know, I've learned a lot through the years. So a lot of them ask me questions and ask for guidance, and that's kind of nice. It's really nice to do that."

Devlin said he looks forward to taking road trips and tending to his garden during his retirement.