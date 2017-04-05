Gander Mountain Company files stalking horse bid

Gander Mountain Company continues to put up a fight, following its bankruptcy filing. The company announced, it's filed what's called a stalking horse bid by a joint venture of Gordon Brothers and Hilco Merchant Resources to purchase substantially all of its assets.

A stalking horse bid is an attempt to test the market for the company's assets before an auction.

In its filing, the company noted that the stalking horse agreement and bid are designed to facilitate a seamless sale of the company. Gander Mountain believes it has substantial market value to buyers.

The Company expects to submit the winning bid to the Court for approval in early May and anticipates a closing of the sale by May 15.