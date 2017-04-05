Opening statements begin in Albert Lea murder trial, 15 jurors selected

In the opening statements the Prosecutor said David Easter can't say that he shot Spencer Brown at a Minnesota State Park in self defense - because Brown was unarmed and actively texting people before he was shot. One text was to a woman in Rochester that he met online.

The last text Brown sent her was "I don't even know but I'm happier than I've ever been in a long time." That text was sent at 9:05 p.m. on August 23rd, 10 minutes later at 9:15 p.m. he was shot with a 45 caliber pistol, according to the prosecutor.

A couple near the park heard two gunshots and noted the time, and 5 minutes later at 9:20 Easter called police and turned himself in, claiming self defense.

Before opening statements Mr. Easter's lawyers asked the court to remove the term "point blank range" so that it's not used in opening statements. They were concerned that the case would be viewed unfairly as an execution, and argued that the prosecutor is looking to narrow down the range of 2 to 24 inches. They also argued that the jurors -15 were selected to be on the final panel - have different interpretations of different words.

The prosecutor argued that the medical examiner said the stifling or burning of the wound on Spencer Brown's face is something that occurs withing 2 to 24 inches, and that it's impossible to give an exact precise number. This after Judge Steven Schwab asked him if he could determine the range in somewhat perfect precision. After some further arguments the judge denied excluding the term point blank range, saying that it has no negative connotations.

In addition to that judge Schwab is ordering jurors not to discuss or research the case, to avoid all local media coverage of the case, and he even went as far as prohibiting them from social media - especially Facebook. The court too the jurors to Myre-Big State Park to take a look at the scene where the shooting happened.