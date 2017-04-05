Tornado sirens summer testing begins in Rochester - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Tornado sirens summer testing begins in Rochester

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Tornado sirens sound this morning in Rochester.

The reason, Wednesday was the first day of the summer testing schedule for emergency sirens in the area.

Under the warning management plan, sirens were activated for three minutes at 10 Wednesday morning.

Olmsted County Emergency Management will continue these tests on the first and third Wednesday of each month, through October 1st.    

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.