Man pleads guilty to sexually abusing altar boy at church - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Man pleads guilty to sexually abusing altar boy at church

Posted:
ST. CLOUD (AP) -

A volunteer accused of sexually abusing a teenage altar boy at a St. Cloud church has pleaded guilty.

55-year-old Douglas Kleinsmith, of Sartell, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of felony criminal sexual conduct and avoided trial.

Prosecutors will ask a Stearns County judge to sentence Kleinsmith to seven years in prison when he's sentenced June 15.

Authorities say Kleinsmith volunteered to train altar boys at St. John Cantius Church, and sexually abused one of the boys he trained both at the church and away from the church.

Kleinsmith was convicted in Idaho in 1991 of sexually abusing a child younger than 16.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.