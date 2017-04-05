Blue ribbons put up to raise awareness of child abuse

Blue ribbons are flying from lampposts and buildings all over downtown Rochester to mark April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Mayor Ardell Brede made Rochester's participation official Tuesday morning.

He also used it as an opportunity to meet with kids from Rochester Off Campus Charter High School, now known as Rosa Parks High School, who have dealt with their share of hardships.

Rosa Parks students and Families First of Minnesota have been sharing the month with residents for about 15 years by putting up blue ribbons throughout the Government Center.

The ribbons serve as a reminder to help prevent child abuse.

Rosa Parks High School officials say their students have a special connection to this month since most of them have dealt with some kind of abuse.

"I think it's important because a lot of kids can come from bad homes and they all need something to show awareness for what they go to instead of normal kids on television who don't go through bad things." said Rosa Parks Senior Tyler Risdon.

The blue ribbons will be up at the Government Center throughout the month of April.