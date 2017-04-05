Opening statements underway in Albert Lea murder trial - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Opening statements underway in Albert Lea murder trial

David Easter
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -

Opening statements get underway today for the murder trial involving a Mower County man accused of fatally shooting another man at a Minnesota State Park over the summer. 

This comes after jury selection at the Freeborn County Courthouse in Albert Lea took most of last week. 

David Easter of Brownsdale pleaded Not Guilty  back in September. 

Easter claims self-defense in the Aug. 23 shooting of 23-year-old Spencer Brown at Myre-Big Island State Park near Albert Lea.

Authorities say Brown was found dead in a locked station wagon in a parking lot after 9-1-1 dispatchers got a call from Easter.

 Police say He told them he shot Brown in self-defense and that Brown approached him with what appeared to be a bat. 

However, authorities say evidence doesn't show the shooting was in self-defense.
 

