Wild clinch 2nd spot in central division with win over Avalanche, St. Louis loss

The Wild needed a victory over the Colorado Avalanche and a loss from the St. Louis Blues to clinch 2nd place in the Central Division and give them home ice in the first round. And they're celebrating that after a convincing 5-2 victory.

It's the Wild's third win in four games as they are solidifying their play prior to the playoffs.

Prior to the game, Eric Staal was honored for playing in his 1000th NHL game by the Wild and the Hurricanes, his former team who he played 909 games with including a Stanley Cup victory. Staal was presented with a painting from the team by his brother Jordan who plays with Carolina.

In the sixth minute of the game, the Wild scored two goals, first Martin Hanzal scored his 19th making it 1-0 then 23 seconds later, Jared Surgeon scored his 10th to make it 2-0.

Later in the period, Gabriel Landeskog scored to make the game 2-1, but shortly after Erik Haula scored his 14th to make the score 3-1.

In the second, more of the same. Zach Parise, after wearing his fathers North Star gear during warm-ups, scored his 18th goal on the power play, Eric Staal assisted, then Jordan Schroeder scored his fifth of the year and the fifth of the game to give his team a 5-1 lead.

About a minute later, Mikko Rantanen scored his 18th to make the score 5-2 but that would be hit in St. Paul as the Wild take their final regular season home game 5-2.

After a brutal March, the Wild have been able to string together some solid play. Including their final game in March, the Wild are 3-1 scoring five goals three times while only allow six goals over that same span.

The Wild play against the Avalanche once again on Thursday in Colorado at 8 p.m. before playing Arizona in the final game of the regular season on Saturday.