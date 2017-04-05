Olmsted County family 'devastated' after dog shot and killed

Calling her "affectionate" and "playful," an Olmsted County family is sharing fond memories of a beloved dog that was shot and killed over the weekend.

Susan Powers said her two adult white German shepherds, 3-year-old Katy and her mother, Dakota, wandered from their home on Greenbriar Road Southwest just outside Rochester Sunday evening. Powers said she noticed they were missing at around 5 p.m.

Katy was wearing a GPS device on her collar, allowing Powers to track the two dogs. Powers said she found Katy and Dakota at 5:12 p.m. on Valley View Road Southwest. At first, they seemed fine.

"She and Dakota ran to the car, hopped in the back of the car. I latched them up and drove home," recalled Powers.

But Katy began vomiting during the ride. Powers said within 10 minutes after returning home, she checked on Katy, only to learn the dog had already passed.

"When I rolled her over, I saw the gunshot wound in the right abdomen," Powers said, adding that she felt "anger," "depression" and "denial."

Katy leaves behind a litter of seven puppies that are seven weeks old. They are now mostly on solid food and are doing well. But Dakota hasn't been the same.

"She has been very different -- depressed, not herself, a little bit on edge," said Powers' daughter, Ashley Akemann. "She's not eating. She's not her usual self."

When asked what kind of dog Katy was, Powers responded, "Very affectionate, very loving, very playful. I really enjoyed playing fetch with her... She had a marvelous gait. It looked like she floated through the air when she walked."

Powers said it's unclear why anyone would want to shoot and kill Katy, given her affable nature.

"My perception is that they were thinking just in their own little world," Powers said of the shooter. "No reaction to what their actions were gonna do outside their own little world. My puppy buyers are devastated, the puppies are affected, I'm devastated, my family is devastated."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.