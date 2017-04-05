Olmsted County family 'devastated' after dog shot and killed - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Olmsted County family 'devastated' after dog shot and killed

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
Connect
Dakota (left) and Katy after Susan found them (Photo credit: Susan Powers) Dakota (left) and Katy after Susan found them (Photo credit: Susan Powers)
Katy at peace (Photo credit: Susan Powers) Katy at peace (Photo credit: Susan Powers)
Katy's wound (Photo credit: Susan Powers) Katy's wound (Photo credit: Susan Powers)
Katy nursing her puppies (Photo credit: Susan Powers) Katy nursing her puppies (Photo credit: Susan Powers)
NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Calling her "affectionate" and "playful," an Olmsted County family is sharing fond memories of a beloved dog that was shot and killed over the weekend.

Susan Powers said her two adult white German shepherds, 3-year-old Katy and her mother, Dakota, wandered from their home on Greenbriar Road Southwest just outside Rochester Sunday evening. Powers said she noticed they were missing at around 5 p.m.

Katy was wearing a GPS device on her collar, allowing Powers to track the two dogs. Powers said she found Katy and Dakota at 5:12 p.m. on Valley View Road Southwest. At first, they seemed fine.

"She and Dakota ran to the car, hopped in the back of the car. I latched them up and drove home," recalled Powers.

But Katy began vomiting during the ride. Powers said within 10 minutes after returning home, she checked on Katy, only to learn the dog had already passed.

"When I rolled her over, I saw the gunshot wound in the right abdomen," Powers said, adding that she felt "anger," "depression" and "denial."

Katy leaves behind a litter of seven puppies that are seven weeks old. They are now mostly on solid food and are doing well. But Dakota hasn't been the same.

"She has been very different -- depressed, not herself, a little bit on edge," said Powers' daughter, Ashley Akemann. "She's not eating. She's not her usual self."

When asked what kind of dog Katy was, Powers responded, "Very affectionate, very loving, very playful. I really enjoyed playing fetch with her... She had a marvelous gait. It looked like she floated through the air when she walked."

Powers said it's unclear why anyone would want to shoot and kill Katy, given her affable nature. 

"My perception is that they were thinking just in their own little world," Powers said of the shooter. "No reaction to what their actions were gonna do outside their own little world. My puppy buyers are devastated, the puppies are affected, I'm devastated, my family is devastated."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • NW Rochester shooting leaves 16 bullet holes in cars and apartment building

    NW Rochester shooting leaves 16 bullet holes in cars and apartment building

    Rochester police are investigating a shooting that appears to have targeted a 36-year-old man from Minneapolis.   Police say when the victim drove into a culdesac on the 2700 block of 56th Street NW around 9:45 Monday night, someone started shooting at him.Police say 16 rounds hit the victim's Tahoe, a nearby car and an apartment building.

    More >>

    Rochester police are investigating a shooting that appears to have targeted a 36-year-old man from Minneapolis.   Police say when the victim drove into a culdesac on the 2700 block of 56th Street NW around 9:45 Monday night, someone started shooting at him.  Police say 16 rounds hit the victim's Tahoe, a nearby car and an apartment building.

    More >>

  • Man high on LSD, meth, mushrooms scares people with wild threats

    Man high on LSD, meth, mushrooms scares people with wild threats

    Employees and customers at two Rochester businesses got a scare Friday night when a man threatened their lives and fought with police trying to arrest him.  Police were able to arrest Mabor Mabor, 20, after wrestling him to the ground.  Mabor told police he had taken LSD, mushrooms, methamphetamines and consumed alcohol.

    More >>

    Employees and customers at two Rochester businesses got a scare Friday night when a man threatened their lives and fought with police trying to arrest him.  Police were able to arrest Mabor Mabor, 20, after wrestling him to the ground.  Mabor told police he had taken LSD, mushrooms, methamphetamines and consumed alcohol.

    More >>

  • Dem lawmaker refuses to apologize for 'white male' remark

    Dem lawmaker refuses to apologize for 'white male' remark

    Minority Leader Melissa HortmanMinority Leader Melissa Hortman

    A top Democrat in Minnesota's House is refusing to apologize for referring to a "white male card game" during a heated debate.

    More >>

    A top Democrat in Minnesota's House is refusing to apologize for referring to a "white male card game" during a heated debate.

    More >>

  • 18th Avenue NW reconstruction project is highlight of Committee of the Whole, City Council meetings

    18th Avenue NW reconstruction project is highlight of Committee of the Whole, City Council meetings

    The 18th Avenue Northwest reconstruction project has been a plan in the making for over two years and the final design is officially complete and has been sent off to MNDot. This project will run along 18th Avenue Northwest from 37th Street. to 55th Street. At Monday's Rochester City Council Committee of the Whole Meeting, it was said that three public meetings with 70 to 100 people in attendance at each allowed community members to make their voices heard about plans for the projec...

    More >>

    The 18th Avenue Northwest reconstruction project has been a plan in the making for over two years and the final design is officially complete and has been sent off to MNDot. This project will run along 18th Avenue Northwest from 37th Street. to 55th Street. At Monday's Rochester City Council Committee of the Whole Meeting, it was said that three public meetings with 70 to 100 people in attendance at each allowed community members to make their voices heard about plans for the projec...

    More >>

  • SE Minnesota farmers haul hay to Kansas for wildfire relief

    SE Minnesota farmers haul hay to Kansas for wildfire relief

    After wildfires ravaged farms in Kansas last month, farmers in the southeastern Minnesota community are reaching out to help.  Jeff Kinney of Elkton and John Scott of Sargeant are leading efforts to bring hay to farmers who lost everything in the devastating blaze. Jeff tells us that the goal is to help get the farmers' feet back on the ground and they wanted to help because it is the "farmer way."

    More >>

    After wildfires ravaged farms in Kansas last month, farmers in the southeastern Minnesota community are reaching out to help.  Jeff Kinney of Elkton and John Scott of Sargeant are leading efforts to bring hay to farmers who lost everything in the devastating blaze. Jeff tells us that the goal is to help get the farmers' feet back on the ground and they wanted to help because it is the "farmer way."

    More >>

  • Rochester Civic Theatre Company's Executive Director to Step Down

    Rochester Civic Theatre Company's Executive Director to Step Down

    Gregory StavrouGregory Stavrou

    A major figure in the Rochester arts community is preparing to step down. The Rochester Civic Theatre confirmed Tuesday that Executive Director Gregory Stavrou will leave the theatre this spring, after ten years of service. 

    More >>

    A major figure in the Rochester arts community is preparing to step down. The Rochester Civic Theatre confirmed Tuesday that Executive Director Gregory Stavrou will leave the theatre this spring, after ten years of service. 

    More >>

  • Gov. Dayton refuses to sign or veto reinsurance bill; will become law

    Gov. Dayton refuses to sign or veto reinsurance bill; will become law

    Minnesota Governor Mark DaytonMinnesota Governor Mark Dayton

    House File 5, more commonly known as the reinsurance bill, made its way to Governor Dayton's desk on Friday. But on Monday, the governor announced he would not sign it or veto it - meaning H.F. 5 will become law at midnight on Tuesday. In Minnesota, there's a three day deadline for the governor to sign or veto a bill. If he or she chooses to do neither of those things, the bill becomes law three days later.

    More >>

    House File 5, more commonly known as the reinsurance bill, made its way to Governor Dayton's desk on Friday. But on Monday, the governor announced he would not sign it or veto it - meaning H.F. 5 will become law at midnight on Tuesday. In Minnesota, there's a three day deadline for the governor to sign or veto a bill. If he or she chooses to do neither of those things, the bill becomes law three days later.

    More >>

  • Olmsted County family loses boats, trucks and more in shed fire

    Olmsted County family loses boats, trucks and more in shed fire

    The charred remains of an excavator.The charred remains of an excavator.

    An Olmsted County family lost numerous boats, trucks and farm equipment in a massive shed fire early Sunday morning. It happened at a farm off Highway 30, east of Pleasant Grove, between Stewartville and Chatfield.

    More >>

    An Olmsted County family lost numerous boats, trucks and farm equipment in a massive shed fire early Sunday morning. It happened at a farm off Highway 30, east of Pleasant Grove, between Stewartville and Chatfield.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.