With changing times, Whitewater Wildlife Management Area making updates to management plan

Calling her "affectionate" and "playful," an Olmsted County family is sharing fond memories of a beloved dog that was shot and killed over the weekend. Susan Powers said her two adult white German shepherds, 3-year-old Katy and her mother, Dakota, wandered from their home on Greenbriar Road Southwest just outside Rochester Sunday evening.More >>
With roughly 27,000 acres, the Whitewater Management Area is the 8th largest in the state, providing wildlife recreation for all to enjoy. And with an outdated management plan, the public got the chance on Tuesday to learn about some updates to help preserve the beauty, while providing feedback to those behind the plans. The Department of Natural Resources has a mission to conserve and manage the state's natural resources and provide outdoor recreation. And with a growing populatio...More >>
A second opinion may be the answer to better care, according to a new Mayo Clinic report.More >>
Celebrating some of the people who help to make our community a healthier and safer place. This morning, Olmsted County Public Health recognized two organizations.More >>
Several food trucks were open for business Tuesday serving up a variety of foods. The intersection of 2nd Ave. and 4th St. SW was where people could try some international flavors at the Back Alley Kitchen, with their Bosnian and Austrian foods -- all made from scratch.More >>
The City of Winona is announcing their Poet Laureate for 2017 and 2018 term this evening. Winona is also announcing the creation of a brand new Associate Poet Laureate position.More >>
The Iowa Supreme Court will soon hear a liability lawsuit dealing with an athlete getting hit by a foul ball. The hearing is taking place in the North Grand Auditorium in Charles City, Iowa.More >>
Defense attorneys are pushing to move the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer charged with fatally shooting a black motorist last summer.More >>
The Minnesota House has approved a $3.2 billion education bill that would freeze tuition next year for the state's two-year and technical colleges but will likely raise it at the University of Minnesota.More >>
A major figure in the Rochester arts community is preparing to step down. The Rochester Civic Theatre confirmed Tuesday that Executive Director Gregory Stavrou will leave the theatre this spring, after ten years of service.More >>
Rochester police are investigating a shooting that appears to have targeted a 36-year-old man from Minneapolis. Police say when the victim drove into a culdesac on the 2700 block of 56th Street NW around 9:45 Monday night, someone started shooting at him.Police say 16 rounds hit the victim's Tahoe, a nearby car and an apartment building.More >>
Employees and customers at two Rochester businesses got a scare Friday night when a man threatened their lives and fought with police trying to arrest him. Police were able to arrest Mabor Mabor, 20, after wrestling him to the ground. Mabor told police he had taken LSD, mushrooms, methamphetamines and consumed alcohol.More >>
A top Democrat in Minnesota's House is refusing to apologize for referring to a "white male card game" during a heated debate.More >>
The 18th Avenue Northwest reconstruction project has been a plan in the making for over two years and the final design is officially complete and has been sent off to MNDot. This project will run along 18th Avenue Northwest from 37th Street. to 55th Street. At Monday's Rochester City Council Committee of the Whole Meeting, it was said that three public meetings with 70 to 100 people in attendance at each allowed community members to make their voices heard about plans for the projec...More >>
After wildfires ravaged farms in Kansas last month, farmers in the southeastern Minnesota community are reaching out to help. Jeff Kinney of Elkton and John Scott of Sargeant are leading efforts to bring hay to farmers who lost everything in the devastating blaze. Jeff tells us that the goal is to help get the farmers' feet back on the ground and they wanted to help because it is the "farmer way."More >>
House File 5, more commonly known as the reinsurance bill, made its way to Governor Dayton's desk on Friday. But on Monday, the governor announced he would not sign it or veto it - meaning H.F. 5 will become law at midnight on Tuesday. In Minnesota, there's a three day deadline for the governor to sign or veto a bill. If he or she chooses to do neither of those things, the bill becomes law three days later.More >>
An Olmsted County family lost numerous boats, trucks and farm equipment in a massive shed fire early Sunday morning. It happened at a farm off Highway 30, east of Pleasant Grove, between Stewartville and Chatfield.More >>
