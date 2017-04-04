Two organizations recognized for helping make Rochester healthier and safer

Celebrating some of the people who help to make our community a healthier and safer place.

This morning, Olmsted County Public Health recognized two organizations. This is the 18th year of these Public Health awards.

The Early Head Start Program from Families First Minnesota received recognition. The program began a pilot project to screen Early Head Start parents, which the organization says is promising to reduce adverse childhood experiences for the kids in the program.

The second award went to Dr. Melanie Brennan, founder and CEO of ExercisABILITIES. It's a non-profit that provides a place for families to turn to for physical rehab. The group just expanded into a larger facility.

"Really shows our involvement in the community is being seen and being noted. And we're excited for moving forward and growing our involvement with public health," said Founder and CEO Dr. Melanie Brennan, "We're very excited to expand to serving even more individuals, to have more space to do our therapy and our exercise interventions, to have a greater impact on our participants."

This is National Public Health Week, which aims to remind Americans about public health's importance in leading a healthy life.