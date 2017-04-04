City of Winona announces Poet Laureate for 2017-2018 term

The City of Winona is announcing their Poet Laureate for 2017 and 2018 term this evening.

Winona is also announcing the creation of a brand new Associate Poet Laureate position.

The Fine Arts Commission is appointing Ken McCullough for his third term as Poet Laureate. He will be mentoring Nicholle Ramsey of Saint Mary's University as Associate Poet Laureate.

The creation of the associate position is to give early career poets the chance to work alongside more established artists.