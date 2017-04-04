House advances $3.2 billion higher education plan - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

House advances $3.2 billion higher education plan

Posted:
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

The Minnesota House has approved a $3.2 billion education bill that would freeze tuition next year for the state's two-year and technical colleges but will likely raise it at the University of Minnesota.

The bill passed Tuesday in the Republican-controlled House mostly along party lines by a vote of 77-53. Republicans say their bill helps students with rising educational costs through funding student debt counseling and a loan forgiveness program for agricultural, aviation and teaching jobs.

Democratic Rep. Gene Pelowski of Winona says the bill falls short of schools' needs and fails to address high debt loads.

Gov. Mark Dayton is sure to fight against some of the provisions, like funding for the University of Minnesota, where he proposed nearly $75 million more than Republicans.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • NW Rochester shooting leaves 16 bullet holes in cars and apartment building

    NW Rochester shooting leaves 16 bullet holes in cars and apartment building

    Rochester police are investigating a shooting that appears to have targeted a 36-year-old man from Minneapolis.   Police say when the victim drove into a culdesac on the 2700 block of 56th Street NW around 9:45 Monday night, someone started shooting at him.Police say 16 rounds hit the victim's Tahoe, a nearby car and an apartment building.

    More >>

    Rochester police are investigating a shooting that appears to have targeted a 36-year-old man from Minneapolis.   Police say when the victim drove into a culdesac on the 2700 block of 56th Street NW around 9:45 Monday night, someone started shooting at him.  Police say 16 rounds hit the victim's Tahoe, a nearby car and an apartment building.

    More >>

  • Man high on LSD, meth, mushrooms scares people with wild threats

    Man high on LSD, meth, mushrooms scares people with wild threats

    Employees and customers at two Rochester businesses got a scare Friday night when a man threatened their lives and fought with police trying to arrest him.  Police were able to arrest Mabor Mabor, 20, after wrestling him to the ground.  Mabor told police he had taken LSD, mushrooms, methamphetamines and consumed alcohol.

    More >>

    Employees and customers at two Rochester businesses got a scare Friday night when a man threatened their lives and fought with police trying to arrest him.  Police were able to arrest Mabor Mabor, 20, after wrestling him to the ground.  Mabor told police he had taken LSD, mushrooms, methamphetamines and consumed alcohol.

    More >>

  • Dem lawmaker refuses to apologize for 'white male' remark

    Dem lawmaker refuses to apologize for 'white male' remark

    Minority Leader Melissa HortmanMinority Leader Melissa Hortman

    A top Democrat in Minnesota's House is refusing to apologize for referring to a "white male card game" during a heated debate.

    More >>

    A top Democrat in Minnesota's House is refusing to apologize for referring to a "white male card game" during a heated debate.

    More >>

  • 18th Avenue NW reconstruction project is highlight of Committee of the Whole, City Council meetings

    18th Avenue NW reconstruction project is highlight of Committee of the Whole, City Council meetings

    The 18th Avenue Northwest reconstruction project has been a plan in the making for over two years and the final design is officially complete and has been sent off to MNDot. This project will run along 18th Avenue Northwest from 37th Street. to 55th Street. At Monday's Rochester City Council Committee of the Whole Meeting, it was said that three public meetings with 70 to 100 people in attendance at each allowed community members to make their voices heard about plans for the projec...

    More >>

    The 18th Avenue Northwest reconstruction project has been a plan in the making for over two years and the final design is officially complete and has been sent off to MNDot. This project will run along 18th Avenue Northwest from 37th Street. to 55th Street. At Monday's Rochester City Council Committee of the Whole Meeting, it was said that three public meetings with 70 to 100 people in attendance at each allowed community members to make their voices heard about plans for the projec...

    More >>

  • SE Minnesota farmers haul hay to Kansas for wildfire relief

    SE Minnesota farmers haul hay to Kansas for wildfire relief

    After wildfires ravaged farms in Kansas last month, farmers in the southeastern Minnesota community are reaching out to help.  Jeff Kinney of Elkton and John Scott of Sargeant are leading efforts to bring hay to farmers who lost everything in the devastating blaze. Jeff tells us that the goal is to help get the farmers' feet back on the ground and they wanted to help because it is the "farmer way."

    More >>

    After wildfires ravaged farms in Kansas last month, farmers in the southeastern Minnesota community are reaching out to help.  Jeff Kinney of Elkton and John Scott of Sargeant are leading efforts to bring hay to farmers who lost everything in the devastating blaze. Jeff tells us that the goal is to help get the farmers' feet back on the ground and they wanted to help because it is the "farmer way."

    More >>

  • Gov. Dayton refuses to sign or veto reinsurance bill; will become law

    Gov. Dayton refuses to sign or veto reinsurance bill; will become law

    Minnesota Governor Mark DaytonMinnesota Governor Mark Dayton

    House File 5, more commonly known as the reinsurance bill, made its way to Governor Dayton's desk on Friday. But on Monday, the governor announced he would not sign it or veto it - meaning H.F. 5 will become law at midnight on Tuesday. In Minnesota, there's a three day deadline for the governor to sign or veto a bill. If he or she chooses to do neither of those things, the bill becomes law three days later.

    More >>

    House File 5, more commonly known as the reinsurance bill, made its way to Governor Dayton's desk on Friday. But on Monday, the governor announced he would not sign it or veto it - meaning H.F. 5 will become law at midnight on Tuesday. In Minnesota, there's a three day deadline for the governor to sign or veto a bill. If he or she chooses to do neither of those things, the bill becomes law three days later.

    More >>

  • Rochester Civic Theatre Company's Executive Director to Step Down

    Rochester Civic Theatre Company's Executive Director to Step Down

    Gregory StavrouGregory Stavrou

    A major figure in the Rochester arts community is preparing to step down. The Rochester Civic Theatre confirmed Tuesday that Executive Director Gregory Stavrou will leave the theatre this spring, after ten years of service. 

    More >>

    A major figure in the Rochester arts community is preparing to step down. The Rochester Civic Theatre confirmed Tuesday that Executive Director Gregory Stavrou will leave the theatre this spring, after ten years of service. 

    More >>

  • Olmsted County family loses boats, trucks and more in shed fire

    Olmsted County family loses boats, trucks and more in shed fire

    The charred remains of an excavator.The charred remains of an excavator.

    An Olmsted County family lost numerous boats, trucks and farm equipment in a massive shed fire early Sunday morning. It happened at a farm off Highway 30, east of Pleasant Grove, between Stewartville and Chatfield.

    More >>

    An Olmsted County family lost numerous boats, trucks and farm equipment in a massive shed fire early Sunday morning. It happened at a farm off Highway 30, east of Pleasant Grove, between Stewartville and Chatfield.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.