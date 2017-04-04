Food trucks signal another start for the Spring season

Several food trucks were open for business on Tuesday serving up a variety of foods. The intersection of 2nd Ave. and 4th St. SW in Rochester was where people could try some international flavors at the Back Alley Kitchen, with their Bosnian and Austrian foods -- all made from scratch.

The Twisted Barrel Wood Fired Pizza served pizzas made over the flames of wood fire. Catering For All It's Worth was offering traditional fries, burgers, wings and grilled cheese. Their goal today was to serve downtown, make some profit and hopefully gain some loyal customers.

Bryan Bachman, with Catering For All its Worth, said he is glad people are enjoying his food.

"As long as we get a customer, and another customer, we'll become popular enough like Back Alley Kitchen did last year where we'll have a customer base," said Bachman.

Some people came to enjoy a quick family meal, and some were happy to be out of the office for a bit and enjoy some good food and good company.

If you are not in downtown or can't make it out there, you can find both the Twisted Barrel and Catering For All It's Worth parked outside of local breweries like LTS and Kinney Creek over the weekends.