Rochester Civic Theatre Company's Executive Director to Step Down

A major figure in the Rochester arts community is preparing to step down.

The Rochester Civic Theatre Company confirmed Tuesday that Executive Director Gregory Stavrou will leave the theatre this spring, after ten years of service.

Stavrou will continue to work with staff and the board during the transition.

In a written statement, Stavrou said, "I have been having discussions about when to leave the Theatre for the past year; since the two big objectives of my tenure: to improve the Theatre's financial position, and to oversee the completion of the Studio Theatre had been accomplished."

Board President Heather Holmes said, "The board and the Rochester Civic Theatre Company wishes Gregory health and happiness. We thank him for his years of service."

