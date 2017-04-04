Dem lawmaker refuses to apologize for 'white male' remark - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Dem lawmaker refuses to apologize for 'white male' remark

Posted:
Minority Leader Melissa Hortman Minority Leader Melissa Hortman
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

A top Democrat in Minnesota's House is refusing to apologize for referring to a "white male card game" during a heated debate.

Minority Leader Melissa Hortman's remark came Monday as the House debated a bill -- opposed by Democrats -- that would toughen penalties for protesters who block highways.

Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, angered some Republicans by asking members to return to the floor from a break area, saying, "I hate to break up the 100 percent white male card game." Hortman said it seemed some House members often leave the floor when female lawmakers, particularly those of color, are speaking.

Rep. Bob Dettmer of Forest Lake was among Republicans who asked Hortman to apologize, calling her remarks racist and inappropriate.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Dem lawmaker refuses to apologize for 'white male' remark

    Dem lawmaker refuses to apologize for 'white male' remark

    Minority Leader Melissa HortmanMinority Leader Melissa Hortman

    A top Democrat in Minnesota's House is refusing to apologize for referring to a "white male card game" during a heated debate.

    More >>

    A top Democrat in Minnesota's House is refusing to apologize for referring to a "white male card game" during a heated debate.

    More >>

  • NW Rochester shooting leaves 16 bullet holes in cars and apartment building

    NW Rochester shooting leaves 16 bullet holes in cars and apartment building

    Rochester police are investigating a shooting that appears to have targeted a 36-year-old man from Minneapolis.   Police say when the victim drove into a culdesac on the 2700 block of 56th Street NW around 9:45 Monday night, someone started shooting at him.Police say 16 rounds hit the victim's Tahoe, a nearby car and an apartment building.

    More >>

    Rochester police are investigating a shooting that appears to have targeted a 36-year-old man from Minneapolis.   Police say when the victim drove into a culdesac on the 2700 block of 56th Street NW around 9:45 Monday night, someone started shooting at him.  Police say 16 rounds hit the victim's Tahoe, a nearby car and an apartment building.

    More >>

  • Platinum-selling pianist performs in Zumbrota

    Platinum-selling pianist performs in Zumbrota

    Platinum-selling pianist George Winston took the stage in Zumbrota last night. Winston's concert at Zumbrota State Theatre was a part of a nationwide tour to celebrate the release of his newest album called "Spring Carousel."  Proceeds from the album sales benefit City of Hope,  a cancer research hospital in California. City of Hope is especially close to Winston's heart because that was where he received a bone marrow transplant to treat his blood cancer. D...More >>
    Platinum-selling pianist George Winston took the stage in Zumbrota last night. Winston's concert at Zumbrota State Theatre was a part of a nationwide tour to celebrate the release of his newest album called "Spring Carousel."  Proceeds from the album sales benefit City of Hope,  a cancer research hospital in California. City of Hope is especially close to Winston's heart because that was where he received a bone marrow transplant to treat his blood cancer. D...More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • NW Rochester shooting leaves 16 bullet holes in cars and apartment building

    NW Rochester shooting leaves 16 bullet holes in cars and apartment building

    Rochester police are investigating a shooting that appears to have targeted a 36-year-old man from Minneapolis.   Police say when the victim drove into a culdesac on the 2700 block of 56th Street NW around 9:45 Monday night, someone started shooting at him.Police say 16 rounds hit the victim's Tahoe, a nearby car and an apartment building.

    More >>

    Rochester police are investigating a shooting that appears to have targeted a 36-year-old man from Minneapolis.   Police say when the victim drove into a culdesac on the 2700 block of 56th Street NW around 9:45 Monday night, someone started shooting at him.  Police say 16 rounds hit the victim's Tahoe, a nearby car and an apartment building.

    More >>

  • Man high on LSD, meth, mushrooms scares people with wild threats

    Man high on LSD, meth, mushrooms scares people with wild threats

    Employees and customers at two Rochester businesses got a scare Friday night when a man threatened their lives and fought with police trying to arrest him.  Police were able to arrest Mabor Mabor, 20, after wrestling him to the ground.  Mabor told police he had taken LSD, mushrooms, methamphetamines and consumed alcohol.

    More >>

    Employees and customers at two Rochester businesses got a scare Friday night when a man threatened their lives and fought with police trying to arrest him.  Police were able to arrest Mabor Mabor, 20, after wrestling him to the ground.  Mabor told police he had taken LSD, mushrooms, methamphetamines and consumed alcohol.

    More >>

  • 18th Avenue NW reconstruction project is highlight of Committee of the Whole, City Council meetings

    18th Avenue NW reconstruction project is highlight of Committee of the Whole, City Council meetings

    The 18th Avenue Northwest reconstruction project has been a plan in the making for over two years and the final design is officially complete and has been sent off to MNDot. This project will run along 18th Avenue Northwest from 37th Street. to 55th Street. At Monday's Rochester City Council Committee of the Whole Meeting, it was said that three public meetings with 70 to 100 people in attendance at each allowed community members to make their voices heard about plans for the projec...

    More >>

    The 18th Avenue Northwest reconstruction project has been a plan in the making for over two years and the final design is officially complete and has been sent off to MNDot. This project will run along 18th Avenue Northwest from 37th Street. to 55th Street. At Monday's Rochester City Council Committee of the Whole Meeting, it was said that three public meetings with 70 to 100 people in attendance at each allowed community members to make their voices heard about plans for the projec...

    More >>

  • SE Minnesota farmers haul hay to Kansas for wildfire relief

    SE Minnesota farmers haul hay to Kansas for wildfire relief

    After wildfires ravaged farms in Kansas last month, farmers in the southeastern Minnesota community are reaching out to help.  Jeff Kinney of Elkton and John Scott of Sargeant are leading efforts to bring hay to farmers who lost everything in the devastating blaze. Jeff tells us that the goal is to help get the farmers' feet back on the ground and they wanted to help because it is the "farmer way."

    More >>

    After wildfires ravaged farms in Kansas last month, farmers in the southeastern Minnesota community are reaching out to help.  Jeff Kinney of Elkton and John Scott of Sargeant are leading efforts to bring hay to farmers who lost everything in the devastating blaze. Jeff tells us that the goal is to help get the farmers' feet back on the ground and they wanted to help because it is the "farmer way."

    More >>

  • Gov. Dayton refuses to sign or veto reinsurance bill; will become law

    Gov. Dayton refuses to sign or veto reinsurance bill; will become law

    Minnesota Governor Mark DaytonMinnesota Governor Mark Dayton

    House File 5, more commonly known as the reinsurance bill, made its way to Governor Dayton's desk on Friday. But on Monday, the governor announced he would not sign it or veto it - meaning H.F. 5 will become law at midnight on Tuesday. In Minnesota, there's a three day deadline for the governor to sign or veto a bill. If he or she chooses to do neither of those things, the bill becomes law three days later.

    More >>

    House File 5, more commonly known as the reinsurance bill, made its way to Governor Dayton's desk on Friday. But on Monday, the governor announced he would not sign it or veto it - meaning H.F. 5 will become law at midnight on Tuesday. In Minnesota, there's a three day deadline for the governor to sign or veto a bill. If he or she chooses to do neither of those things, the bill becomes law three days later.

    More >>

  • Dem lawmaker refuses to apologize for 'white male' remark

    Dem lawmaker refuses to apologize for 'white male' remark

    Minority Leader Melissa HortmanMinority Leader Melissa Hortman

    A top Democrat in Minnesota's House is refusing to apologize for referring to a "white male card game" during a heated debate.

    More >>

    A top Democrat in Minnesota's House is refusing to apologize for referring to a "white male card game" during a heated debate.

    More >>

  • Olmsted County family loses boats, trucks and more in shed fire

    Olmsted County family loses boats, trucks and more in shed fire

    The charred remains of an excavator.The charred remains of an excavator.

    An Olmsted County family lost numerous boats, trucks and farm equipment in a massive shed fire early Sunday morning. It happened at a farm off Highway 30, east of Pleasant Grove, between Stewartville and Chatfield.

    More >>

    An Olmsted County family lost numerous boats, trucks and farm equipment in a massive shed fire early Sunday morning. It happened at a farm off Highway 30, east of Pleasant Grove, between Stewartville and Chatfield.

    More >>

  • Twins faithful ignore clouds to cheer young team; sold-out crowd drinks in 2017 home opener

    Twins faithful ignore clouds to cheer young team; sold-out crowd drinks in 2017 home opener

    Twins Fans on Opening Day (Chuck Sibley/KTTC-TV)Twins Fans on Opening Day (Chuck Sibley/KTTC-TV)

    Thousands of loyal fans streamed into a sold-out Target Field in Minneapolis Monday afternoon to watch their Minnesota Twins start fresh in their first appearance of the regular season in their 2017 home opener.  Fans say it's a symbol of the fresh start a new season can provide.  "It's the home opener!" said Shovanna Malloy-Rydeen.  "It's a new season... it's the beginning." 

    More >>

    Thousands of loyal fans streamed into a sold-out Target Field in Minneapolis Monday afternoon to watch their Minnesota Twins start fresh in their first appearance of the regular season in their 2017 home opener.  Fans say it's a symbol of the fresh start a new season can provide.  "It's the home opener!" said Shovanna Malloy-Rydeen.  "It's a new season... it's the beginning." 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.