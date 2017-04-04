NW Rochester shooting leaves 16 bullet holes in cars and apartment building

Rochester police are investigating a shooting that appears to have targeted a 36-year-old man from Minneapolis.

Police say when the victim drove into a culdesac on the 2700 block of 56th Street NW around 9:45 Monday night, someone started shooting at him from beneath a tree. The victim ducked behind the steering wheel of his Chevy Tahoe. When the shooting stopped, he looked up to see the suspect running away through yards on 26th Street NW.

The victim says the man then hopped into a parked car on 26th avenue NW, then went westbound on 55th street NW before running a stoplight on Bandel Road NW.

Police say 16 rounds hit the victim's Tahoe, a nearby car and an apartment building.

While shaken, the man from Minneapolis was not hurt.

Rochester Police Captain John Sherwin says he doesn't believe this shooting was random.