Platinum-selling pianist performs in Zumbrota

Platinum-selling pianist George Winston took the stage in Zumbrota last night.

Winston's concert at Zumbrota State Theatre was a part of a nationwide tour to celebrate the release of his newest album called "Spring Carousel." Proceeds from the album sales benefit City of Hope, a cancer research hospital in California.

City of Hope is especially close to Winston's heart because that was where he received a bone marrow transplant to treat his blood cancer. During his recovery, he wrote the piano compositions for his new album.

Proceeds from last night's CD sales will go to the food shelf in Zumbrota.

Winston has sold 15 million albums during his 40-plus-year career.