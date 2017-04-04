Platinum-selling pianist performs in Zumbrota

Rochester police are investigating a shooting that appears to have targeted a 36-year-old man from Minneapolis. Police say when the victim drove into a culdesac on the 2700 block of 56th Street NW around 9:45 Monday night, someone started shooting at him.Police say 16 rounds hit the victim's Tahoe, a nearby car and an apartment building.More >>
The 18th Avenue Northwest reconstruction project has been a plan in the making for over two years and the final design is officially complete and has been sent off to MNDot. This project will run along 18th Avenue Northwest from 37th Street. to 55th Street. At Monday's Rochester City Council Committee of the Whole Meeting, it was said that three public meetings with 70 to 100 people in attendance at each allowed community members to make their voices heard about plans for the projec...
Students at Albert Lea Senior High School get the chance to talk to potential employers about summer jobs. Eleven businesses and groups ranging from McDonald's to State Farm and even Wedgewood Cove Golf Course were on hand to chat with the teens. This is the second year the school has held this job fair and around 50 to 75 students stopped by.
A small plane crashed near the Blue Earth airport Sunday at 10:20 p.m. The Faribault County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a plane crash four miles south of Blue Earth.
Thousands of loyal fans streamed into a sold-out Target Field in Minneapolis Monday afternoon to watch their Minnesota Twins start fresh in their first appearance of the regular season in their 2017 home opener. Fans say it's a symbol of the fresh start a new season can provide. "It's the home opener!" said Shovanna Malloy-Rydeen. "It's a new season... it's the beginning."
After wildfires ravaged farms in Kansas last month, farmers in the southeastern Minnesota community are reaching out to help. Jeff Kinney of Elkton and John Scott of Sargeant are leading efforts to bring hay to farmers who lost everything in the devastating blaze. Jeff tells us that the goal is to help get the farmers' feet back on the ground and they wanted to help because it is the "farmer way."
House File 5, more commonly known as the reinsurance bill, made its way to Governor Dayton's desk on Friday. But on Monday, the governor announced he would not sign it or veto it - meaning H.F. 5 will become law at midnight on Tuesday. In Minnesota, there's a three day deadline for the governor to sign or veto a bill. If he or she chooses to do neither of those things, the bill becomes law three days later.
Employees and customers at two Rochester businesses got a scare Friday night when a man threatened their lives and fought with police trying to arrest him. Police were able to arrest Mabor Mabor, 20, after wrestling him to the ground. Mabor told police he had taken LSD, mushrooms, methamphetamines and consumed alcohol.
It's the ultimate sign that spring is here. Baseball returns to Minnesota as the Twins get set to start the season at Target Field, hosting the Kansas City Royals this afternoon. This will only be the second time that Target Field hosts the season opener. Perhaps starting the year at home will give the Twins a better chance at breaking an unwanted streak: eight straight opening day defeats. The annual Breakfast on the Plaza got underway at 6 a.m. Gates open at 1 ...
Rochester police are investigating a shooting that appears to have targeted a 36-year-old man from Minneapolis. Police say when the victim drove into a culdesac on the 2700 block of 56th Street NW around 9:45 Monday night, someone started shooting at him.Police say 16 rounds hit the victim's Tahoe, a nearby car and an apartment building.
Employees and customers at two Rochester businesses got a scare Friday night when a man threatened their lives and fought with police trying to arrest him. Police were able to arrest Mabor Mabor, 20, after wrestling him to the ground. Mabor told police he had taken LSD, mushrooms, methamphetamines and consumed alcohol.
The 18th Avenue Northwest reconstruction project has been a plan in the making for over two years and the final design is officially complete and has been sent off to MNDot. This project will run along 18th Avenue Northwest from 37th Street. to 55th Street. At Monday's Rochester City Council Committee of the Whole Meeting, it was said that three public meetings with 70 to 100 people in attendance at each allowed community members to make their voices heard about plans for the projec...
After wildfires ravaged farms in Kansas last month, farmers in the southeastern Minnesota community are reaching out to help. Jeff Kinney of Elkton and John Scott of Sargeant are leading efforts to bring hay to farmers who lost everything in the devastating blaze. Jeff tells us that the goal is to help get the farmers' feet back on the ground and they wanted to help because it is the "farmer way."
House File 5, more commonly known as the reinsurance bill, made its way to Governor Dayton's desk on Friday. But on Monday, the governor announced he would not sign it or veto it - meaning H.F. 5 will become law at midnight on Tuesday. In Minnesota, there's a three day deadline for the governor to sign or veto a bill. If he or she chooses to do neither of those things, the bill becomes law three days later.
An Olmsted County family lost numerous boats, trucks and farm equipment in a massive shed fire early Sunday morning. It happened at a farm off Highway 30, east of Pleasant Grove, between Stewartville and Chatfield.
Thousands of loyal fans streamed into a sold-out Target Field in Minneapolis Monday afternoon to watch their Minnesota Twins start fresh in their first appearance of the regular season in their 2017 home opener. Fans say it's a symbol of the fresh start a new season can provide. "It's the home opener!" said Shovanna Malloy-Rydeen. "It's a new season... it's the beginning."
A small plane crashed near the Blue Earth airport Sunday at 10:20 p.m. The Faribault County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a plane crash four miles south of Blue Earth.
