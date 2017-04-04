Twins win first home opener since 2008 in 7-1 victory over Royals

The Minnesota Twins' bats came alive in the 7th inning of their home opener at Target Field and for the first time in almost a decade they're off with a winning record.

The Twins entered the 2017 season coming off of a disappointing 59-103 season but have hopes of better things this year. Not only did the Twins have last season's record hanging over their heads entering Monday's game but they also hadn't won a home opener since 2008.

But the best part about Opening Day is that every team starts from the same position, with a clean slate and a record of 0-0.

The Twins took advantage of that blank slate and defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-1 thanks to a big six-run seventh.

Led by Ervin Santana in his second opening day start, Santana went toe-to-toe with Royals starter Danny Duffy through six innings only giving up one run in the top of the fourth when Mike Moustakas hit a towering home run to right field.

Miguel Sano, one of the players the Twins hope will break out this season, tied up the game in the bottom of the fourth with a solo shot to left to make the game 1-1.

Santana was able to hold the Royals scoreless over the next three innings going seven innings allowing only two hits and one run, while striking out three and walking two, getting some big defensive help from Byron Buxton.

The embattled former number one prospect in baseball went 0-5 with three strikeouts but his two diving catches in center field helped keep Santana stay out of trouble in the third and fifth inning.

The Twins couldn't touch the Royals' Danny Duffy as he only allowed three hits in his six innings of work, but they were able to get to the Royals bullpen.

In the bottom of the seventh the Twins were able to walk-in three runs off of Matt Strahm and Travis Wood, breaking the game open on Jason Castro's two-run single to left.

The final run of the game came on a Jorge Polanco's RBI single making the score 7-1.

Matt Belisle and Brandon Kintzler held things down in the 8th and 9th to give the Twins the 7-1 victory.

The Twins send Hector Santiago to the mound Wednesday afternoon at 12:10, against Ian Kennedy and the Royals at Target Field.