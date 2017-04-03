Gov. Dayton refuses to sign or veto reinsurance bill; will become law

Reinsurance is a word you may have heard this legislative session. House File 5, more commonly known as the reinsurance bill, made its way to Governor Dayton's desk on Friday.

But on Monday, the governor announced he would not sign it or veto it - meaning H.F. 5 will become law at midnight on Tuesday.

In Minnesota, there's a three day deadline for the governor to sign or veto a bill. If he or she chooses to do neither of those things, the bill becomes law three days later.

"I'm glad that it's happening, but I'm disappointed the governor is taking that approach. Timing was an issue," said House Speaker Kurt Daudt (R - Crown).

Timing on the bill was an issue because the deadline to make a decision was April 1st, that way providers could begin work to set 2018 rates. Speaker Daudt said it wasn't because the bill wasn't waiting for Gov. Dayton.

"Unfortunately, I think the governor is trying to play politics here - doing everything he can now to minimize the actual impact on policies," said Speaker Daudt.

The reinsurance bill will subsidize insurance companies with high-risk customers, helping them pay for claims higher than $50,000.

The bill's chief author, Rep. Greg Davids (R - Preston), said the reinsurance program would take the pressure off of insurance companies. "The studies we've had done show there should be a 17 or 18 percent decrease in premiums."

For Republicans, it's a great deal, but Democrats have their concerns.

"We're giving insurance companies millions of tax payer dollars without any requirement to spend it to reduce people's premiums or out-of-pocket costs," said Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL - Rochester).

The bill currently appropriates $542 million of state funds in the fiscal year 2018-2019 biennium to subsidize insurance companies operating on the individual market.

Gov. Dayton is also worried about using the Health Care Access Fund to cover the state's responsibility for reinsurance. A letter from Gov. Dayton to Speaker Daudt was released Monday afternoon. In that letter the governor states his concern about the $542 million subsidy being offered to insurance companies.

But despite those concerns, he's allowing it to pass in order to lower premiums for Minnesotans on the individual market.

However, Gov. Dayton agrees with Republicans that H.F. 5 "must be committed to the health insurance industry... in order to guarantee Minnesotans the lowest possible rates."

Even though most of the bill will go into effect on Tuesday, Speaker Daudt said the problem won't go away quickly.

"This problem is so bad and the individual marketplace has basically collapsed. It's going to take more than a year for us to get out. It took us about four years to get here; it will take us two to three years to get out of here. This is a great first or second step, but there's a lot of steps that need to come beyond this."

Republicans hope the bill will allow for more providers to come into the marketplace with more aggressive rates.