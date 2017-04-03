Albert Lea students learn about summer job opportunities

Students at Albert Lea Senior High School get the chance to talk to potential employers about summer jobs.

Eleven businesses and groups ranging from McDonald's to State Farm and even Wedgewood Cove Golf Course were on hand to chat with the teens. This is the second year the school has held this job fair and around 50 to 75 students stopped by.

There's huge value in finding a part-time job during high school because of the skills kids can obtain and the experience that is great for a resume.

"I think just any part-time job, in general, is really good to build your work morale, your work ethics, just anything really. And it builds your resume, it's nice. I strongly recommend getting a part-time job no matter what, no matter where you go, it's still very helpful," said junior Tyler Ziegler.

There's another job fair scheduled for next Wednesday from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Northbridge Mall in Albert Lea. This one will be for teens and adults and 40 businesses have already signed up to attend.